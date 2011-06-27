  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2009 Suzuki XL7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Affordable price, lengthy standard equipment list, generous warranty coverage.
  • A few subpar interior materials, lackluster vehicle dynamics, tight shoulder room.
Suzuki XL7 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

While the 2009 Suzuki XL7 comes up a bit short in terms of driving dynamics and interior quality, it does offer a lengthy features list and a low price.

Vehicle overview

If Target were to sell a crossover SUV, we imagine it would be a lot like the 2009 Suzuki XL7. Like many of the non-brand-name products found in that popular store, whether it's a pair of blue jeans or kitchen accessories, the Suzuki XL7 offers solid quality and value along with some style. This Suzuki may not be the most prestigious or exciting choice, but it's hard to argue with getting a lot for your money.

Based on a stretched version of the platform found under the Chevy Equinox and Pontiac Torrent crossover twins, the XL7 boasts more room as well as a third-row seat. It also has distinctive styling and a muscular, 252-horsepower V6 engine designed by General Motors but built by Suzuki in Japan. This year also sees the debut of a six-speed automatic transmission that promises better performance and fuel efficiency compared to the previous five-speed auto.

As before, Suzuki's 2009 XL7 is also pleasant to drive and comes standard with a lot of upscale features -- even the lowest trim level boasts automatic climate control and a self-leveling rear suspension. Furthermore, although it's priced more like smaller crossovers, the XL7 is on the larger side in terms of passenger and cargo capacity.

When compared to top midsize or large crossover SUVs such as the Hyundai Veracruz, Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander, the big Suzuki falls short. It's rather unremarkable to drive compared to the sporty Mazda and refined Highlander, and although build quality is respectable, some of the interior materials look and feel downmarket compared to the handsome Hyundai's. Overall, though, the 2009 Suzuki XL7 is worth a look for shoppers focused on value, what with its generous helping of standard features and long warranty coverage. Whether you're looking at a pair of jeans or a $26,000 SUV, value is difficult to ignore.

2009 Suzuki XL7 models

The 2009 Suzuki XL7 is a midsize crossover SUV available in three trim levels: Premium, Luxury and Limited.

The Premium comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, an auto-leveling rear suspension, tinted windows, a third row seat, auto on/off headlamps, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel, cruise control, automatic climate control with rear controls, a trip computer and a six-speaker stereo with a CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Luxury trim adds leather upholstery, a power driver seat, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a sunroof and an in-dash six-CD changer.

The Limited adds 17-inch chrome wheels, foglamps, remote engine start, satellite radio, a premium Pioneer sound system and a touchscreen navigation system. Limited models can also be equipped with a rear-seat DVD entertainment system (in lieu of the sunroof) as well as a rear parking camera that's displayed in the rearview mirror.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, the Suzuki XL7's base trim has been dropped and the third-row seat is standard across the line. Boosting both fuel efficiency and performance, a six-speed automatic transmission also comes online for 2009.

Performance & mpg

The XL7 features a 3.6-liter V6 that delivers 252 hp and 243 pound-feet of torque. It is connected to a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. All trim levels are available with all-wheel drive.

In performance testing, last year's FWD XL7 went to 60 mph in a tidy 8.2 seconds; we'd expect the new six-speed automatic to be slightly quicker. Fuel economy estimates stand at 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for front-wheel-drive models, while the all-wheel-drive version rates 1 mpg less across the board.

Safety

The 2009 Suzuki XL7 comes standard with full-length side curtain airbags, antilock brakes, stability control and traction control. In government crash testing, it scored a perfect five stars in all frontal and side crash tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the XL7 its highest possible rating of "Good" in its frontal offset crash test and its second-highest rating of "Acceptable" in side impact crash testing.

Driving

The 2009 Suzuki XL7's V6 engine provides power and fuel economy on par with some of the big names in this increasingly competitive segment. On the highway, the XL7 delivers a quiet and comfortable ride, but soft suspension settings result in cornering performance that's hardly sporty. This won't be a problem for the majority of buyers, but if you want a family SUV with a more engaging demeanor and can stretch your budget, consider the Mazda CX-9 or Nissan Murano.

Interior

The current XL7 is the largest, most comfortable SUV Suzuki has ever built. The interior is spacious and functional, though the quality of some interior pieces is a bit iffy, and we could live without the widely spaced window switches on the central console. When it comes to head- and legroom, the XL7 is quite accommodating. Shoulder room, though, is narrower than that of most other midsize crossovers.

The 60/40-split folding middle-row seats tumble and fold, and the 50/50-split third-row seat can be folded flat into the floor for additional cargo-carrying room. Also, a fold-flat front passenger seat enables the XL7 to carry longer items with ease. There are some missteps, however -- third-row access is cumbersome due to the tumble-and-fold second row, and the third-row seat's head restraints must be removed and stored before folding, an extra step many competing vehicles don't require. With the rear seats lowered, the XL7 has an impressive maximum cargo capacity of 95 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Suzuki XL7.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Why???
Adam,03/21/2009
I have a house in Colorado I use just about every long weekend or vacation I have. After years of renting a car and paying their fees, I decided to buy one. The idiot in me decided to buy a car over the internet and not test drive it. Unfortunately, it was the XL7. It had decent reviews online, a great warranty, it was cheap, and looked pretty good. But after 6,000, my thoughts have changed. The engine struggles around 65mph, and is full on panting at 70mph. The altitude may play a roll in this, but not that much. The car is put together well, but everything is a hard, hollow plastic. I get the MPG they say of around 17-19 Highway. Best Bet: if you are looking at a new car, get an Acadia
Safe!
MMoylan,03/14/2010
I've only had positive experiences with this vehicle. It had a good, higher powered engine that was fun to drive and could accelerate faster than most similarly priced SUVs. Very smooth ride and great traction even in snow. Felt like you were riding on a cloud! Stood out on the road with its unique lights and grill, too. Gas mileage left a little to be desired though. The main purpose of this review is to praise the safety of the vehicle though. The car was broadsided during a left turn directly in the drivers door by a sedan going over 50 mph. The side air bags and door impact frames absorbed the blow completely. We were thankfully able to walk away with no damage whatsoever.
A lot of vehicle for the money
JBeninger,08/23/2009
I found this vehicle rides like a car and is very comfortable. I tow a 21'boat on a tandem trailer and love the self leveling shocks. The all wheel drive coupled with the manual shift feature covers a wide range of driving situations. The seven year 100,000 mile power train warranty provides long time peace of mind. The automatic ac works beautifully and was an extra not expected in a vehicle of this price. The ride and responsiveness is a joy and pleasure. One negative is the rear hatch visibility but I find the excellent side view mirrors make up for it.
See all 3 reviews of the 2009 Suzuki XL7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2009 Suzuki XL7 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2009 Suzuki XL7 Overview

The Used 2009 Suzuki XL7 is offered in the following submodels: XL7 SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV w/Navigation, DVD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation, DVD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

