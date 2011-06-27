Used 2009 Suzuki XL7 Consumer Reviews
Why???
I have a house in Colorado I use just about every long weekend or vacation I have. After years of renting a car and paying their fees, I decided to buy one. The idiot in me decided to buy a car over the internet and not test drive it. Unfortunately, it was the XL7. It had decent reviews online, a great warranty, it was cheap, and looked pretty good. But after 6,000, my thoughts have changed. The engine struggles around 65mph, and is full on panting at 70mph. The altitude may play a roll in this, but not that much. The car is put together well, but everything is a hard, hollow plastic. I get the MPG they say of around 17-19 Highway. Best Bet: if you are looking at a new car, get an Acadia
Safe!
I've only had positive experiences with this vehicle. It had a good, higher powered engine that was fun to drive and could accelerate faster than most similarly priced SUVs. Very smooth ride and great traction even in snow. Felt like you were riding on a cloud! Stood out on the road with its unique lights and grill, too. Gas mileage left a little to be desired though. The main purpose of this review is to praise the safety of the vehicle though. The car was broadsided during a left turn directly in the drivers door by a sedan going over 50 mph. The side air bags and door impact frames absorbed the blow completely. We were thankfully able to walk away with no damage whatsoever.
A lot of vehicle for the money
I found this vehicle rides like a car and is very comfortable. I tow a 21'boat on a tandem trailer and love the self leveling shocks. The all wheel drive coupled with the manual shift feature covers a wide range of driving situations. The seven year 100,000 mile power train warranty provides long time peace of mind. The automatic ac works beautifully and was an extra not expected in a vehicle of this price. The ride and responsiveness is a joy and pleasure. One negative is the rear hatch visibility but I find the excellent side view mirrors make up for it.
