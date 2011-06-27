  1. Home
Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$286,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.4/457.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Torque575 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$286,750
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Feature Selection 1yes
Driver's Assistance Systems Threeyes
Feature Selection 2yes
Driver's Assistance Systems Oneyes
Dynamic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$286,750
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear and side view camerayes
Four zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$286,750
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Rear Compartment Curtainsyes
Rear Massage Seatsyes
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Lambswool Floormatsyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Natural Grain Leatheryes
Individual Rear Seat Configurationyes
Veneered Picnic Table Backsyes
Front and Rear Ventilated Seatsyes
Polished Stainless Steel Treadplatesyes
Extended Leather & Door Pocket Lightingyes
Rear Theater Configurationyes
Front Massage Seatsyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Leather Headlining Plus Extended Leatheryes
Rear Window Curtainsyes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
Seat Pipingyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
Rear Compartment Coolboxyes
Picnic Tablesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$286,750
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$286,750
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front head room40.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$286,750
20" Alloy Wheelsyes
Chromed Visible Exhaustsyes
Gold Spirit Of Ecstasyyes
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Uplit Spirit Of Ecstasyyes
Coachlineyes
20" Part Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Chromed Alloy Wheelsyes
Silver Satin Bonnet Finishyes
20" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Fully Polished Alloyyes
20" Chromed 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Alloyyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length212.6 in.
Curb weight5490 lbs.
Gross weight6482 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height61.0 in.
Maximum payload970 lbs.
Wheel base129.7 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Exterior Colors
  • Estoril Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Neptune Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Stone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Peacock Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Midnight Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Velvet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arabian Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Obsidian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Ember (Commissioned Collection)
  • Rose Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Velvet Orchid (Commissioned Collection)
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Fame Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Garnet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Claret (Commissioned Collection)
  • Wildberry (Commissioned Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commissioned Collection)
  • Light Red (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sunrise (Commissioned Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • New Sable (Commissioned Collection)
  • Desert Dune (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Granite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Commissioned Collection)
  • Titanium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Tungsten (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Haze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Two Tone Paint
  • Melanite (Commissioned Collection)
  • New Bespoke Paint
  • Black Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commissioned Collection)
  • Pearl Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Iridium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silverlake (Commissioned Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aurum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Woodland Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sapphire Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Graphite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arctic White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cornish White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Infinity Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Red Velvet Sparkle (Commissioned Collection)
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Kirsch
  • Silver
  • Smoky Quartz
  • Lazuli Blue
  • Parian Marble (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Platinum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Sea Green
  • Silver Sand
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Diamond Black
  • Madeira Red
  • Ensign Red
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • English White
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Deep Carnelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Porcelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Berwick Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commissioned Collection)
  • Orange Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Semaphore Yellow (Commissioned Collection)
  • Antique Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Azurite Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Palladium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commissioned Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
Interior Colors
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Powder Blue (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Tan (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Tan Accent (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Seashell Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Fleet Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Pine Green Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Creme Light Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Fleet Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Consort Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Pine Green Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Seashell Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Fleet Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Fleet Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Moccasin Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Consort Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 103Y tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$286,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$286,750
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
