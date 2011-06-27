Estimated values
2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,505
|$22,311
|$26,264
|Clean
|$18,048
|$21,759
|$25,570
|Average
|$17,133
|$20,656
|$24,180
|Rough
|$16,218
|$19,553
|$22,791
Estimated values
2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,980
|$18,060
|$21,259
|Clean
|$14,609
|$17,614
|$20,697
|Average
|$13,869
|$16,721
|$19,573
|Rough
|$13,128
|$15,828
|$18,448
Estimated values
2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,427
|$18,600
|$21,895
|Clean
|$15,046
|$18,140
|$21,316
|Average
|$14,283
|$17,220
|$20,158
|Rough
|$13,520
|$16,300
|$19,000
Estimated values
2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,174
|$15,883
|$18,697
|Clean
|$12,848
|$15,490
|$18,203
|Average
|$12,197
|$14,705
|$17,214
|Rough
|$11,546
|$13,919
|$16,225
Estimated values
2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,636
|$16,440
|$19,353
|Clean
|$13,299
|$16,033
|$18,841
|Average
|$12,625
|$15,221
|$17,818
|Rough
|$11,951
|$14,408
|$16,794
Estimated values
2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,901
|$20,376
|$23,986
|Clean
|$16,483
|$19,872
|$23,351
|Average
|$15,647
|$18,864
|$22,083
|Rough
|$14,812
|$17,857
|$20,814
Estimated values
2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/Extended Length (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,304
|$22,068
|$25,978
|Clean
|$17,852
|$21,523
|$25,291
|Average
|$16,947
|$20,432
|$23,917
|Rough
|$16,042
|$19,340
|$22,542