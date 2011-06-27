  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,505$22,311$26,264
Clean$18,048$21,759$25,570
Average$17,133$20,656$24,180
Rough$16,218$19,553$22,791
Estimated values
2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,980$18,060$21,259
Clean$14,609$17,614$20,697
Average$13,869$16,721$19,573
Rough$13,128$15,828$18,448
Estimated values
2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,427$18,600$21,895
Clean$15,046$18,140$21,316
Average$14,283$17,220$20,158
Rough$13,520$16,300$19,000
Estimated values
2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,174$15,883$18,697
Clean$12,848$15,490$18,203
Average$12,197$14,705$17,214
Rough$11,546$13,919$16,225
Estimated values
2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,636$16,440$19,353
Clean$13,299$16,033$18,841
Average$12,625$15,221$17,818
Rough$11,951$14,408$16,794
Estimated values
2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,901$20,376$23,986
Clean$16,483$19,872$23,351
Average$15,647$18,864$22,083
Rough$14,812$17,857$20,814
Estimated values
2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/Extended Length (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,304$22,068$25,978
Clean$17,852$21,523$25,291
Average$16,947$20,432$23,917
Rough$16,042$19,340$22,542
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,848 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,490 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Ram Promaster Cargo Van ranges from $11,546 to $18,697, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
