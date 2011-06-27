Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

2014 Ram Promaster 3500 - for expediting Cornel Plescan , 06/01/2016 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/Extended Length (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Many people leaves reviews and empty their frustration, but I want to share this: I bought my 2014 Ram Promaster 3500 cargo van in March 2015, at 140 miles, today June 1st, 2016 have already 125 600 miles. ...I am spending most of my time on the road doing expediting. .. I tried to make it as much as comfortable for me, which this van can offer you good option... My dissapointments are: 1...not very good on fuel 2...over 3,000 lbs doesn't perform well 3...the A/C is not powerful enough if you are in heat zones 4....at 125,000 the transmission broke down after I went to dealer and did the flush, just after two weeks, and of course is not in a warranty anymore 5....not enough parts, hard to find parts and accessories, even the air filters expensive but hard to find even at the dealer 6.....start leaking trough the roof when sits under the rain 7....many dealers are not equipped or authorized to work on these vans 8....the headlights low beam light bulbs every 4-5 weeks are burning 9...around 275000 broke down lifters replaced, soon after alternator, battery, drive axle. Any repairs are very expensive and poorly done no matter where it was done AZ, NM, MI, NY, IN, MO My advice, do your homework before thinking of buying it, I don't recommend it Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

this van is the biggest mistake buying it it pure Ronnie B , 09/22/2016 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful 1 brakes . rotors pad gone within 7000 miles 2 airbag light on within 1968 miles never fixed from the dealer suspension went when was 14000 miles both fronts dealer asked $1500 Each to repair 4 the dealer cannot even do an oil change as they have no lift for it which is sad 5 headlights low and high beams replaced within the first week around 700 miles 6 chassis cracked in the middle of the van water gets in . 7 never did the recalls as they have no place where to d oit and not a person to work on this junks .. i still owe money to this piece of crap van and loosing a lot as i do use it for work 6 days a week DO NOT BUY THIS JUNK i was never a fan of dodge Chrysler cars/vans always had a bad vibe about this cars but this one PROVED ME I WAS RIGHT Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Bought new Manny , 07/29/2018 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This cargo van was purchased for a small contracting business. Almost immediately we started experiencing issues. The doorhandles we're not working properly and could not open the sliding door. The front headlights are constantly burning out, the rear stop lights keep constantly burning out, the interior cargo lights keep burning out, rear defroster stoped working, the hinges on the doors are loose and will fall off, at 54,000 I had to replace the radiator fan ($998.00) now I am hearing a ticking noise in the engine which the dealer is telling me will need to open the engine to correct issue (at no charge). I have replaced brakes and rotors twice since I own it at $1000. Per time. Front stuts need changing (leaking oil). Very disappointed. Also the upkeep is VERY EXPENSIVE. This van can carry a ton of cargo but falls apart easily. I would not buy again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Van, Just Hope it Doesn't Break dlam1995 , 05/01/2015 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Don't get me wrong, our Promaster has been easily one of our best preforming vans... When it doesn't need to be fixed. A few months back, we got it back from the local body shop after it had been t-boned in an accident. Recently, the front end on the same side it was hit on in the prior accident. Our mechanic found that the strut mount had failed, so he called to get the part. Our wait time? Two months (projected to be available on June 30th) just for that rubber block. Our work in the heating field means we need to be mobile, and we can't afford to loose that mobility. You'd figure that you would actually be able to get parts for a new vehicle. If you can't get parts, don't bother.