Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Promaster Cargo Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,630
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front head airbagsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Packages
Driver Convenience Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Premium Appearance Groupyes
Customer Preferred Quick Order Package 21Ayes
Cargo Partition w/Sliding Windowyes
Cargo Convenience Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
telescopic steering wheelyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Additional Key Fobsyes
Passenger Double Seatyes
Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/CD/BTyes
Wood Flooryes
MOPAR Uconnect Webyes
MOPAR Premium Floor Mats w/Logoyes
Radio Wiring Preparatoryyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Lower Side Wall Panelingyes
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheelyes
Heated Passenger Seatyes
MOPAR Slush Matsyes
Manual Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjustyes
Cargo Partitionyes
Manual Driver Lumbar Adjustyes
12V Rear Auxiliary Power Outletyes
Driver Suspension Seat (Late Availability)yes
GPS Navigationyes
Cargo Compartment Floor Matyes
Heated Driver Seatyes
Air Conditioning Deleteyes
Speed Controlyes
Delete Passenger Seatyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
clothyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Right Sliding Door w/Fixed Glassyes
Left Sliding Door w/Glassyes
Rear Hinged Doors w/Fixed Glassyes
Power Heated Mirrorsyes
Daytime Running Headlampsyes
16" x 6.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Folding/Heated Mirrorsyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Left Sliding Door No Glassyes
Delete Wheel Center Capyes
Tire Sealant & Air Compressoryes
16" Wheel Coversyes
Measurements
Front track71.3 in.
Curb weight4628 lbs.
Gross weight8550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place283.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.6 degrees
Maximum payload3922 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length195.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5100 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height90.0 in.
Wheel base118.0 in.
Width82.7 in.
Rear track77.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Sandstone Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Dark Brown
  • Broom Yellow (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Gray, vinyl
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
225/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
