Estimated values
2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,802
|$13,075
|$16,122
|Clean
|$9,511
|$12,685
|$15,597
|Average
|$8,930
|$11,906
|$14,547
|Rough
|$8,348
|$11,127
|$13,497
Estimated values
2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/Extended Length (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,157
|$13,548
|$16,706
|Clean
|$9,856
|$13,145
|$16,162
|Average
|$9,253
|$12,337
|$15,074
|Rough
|$8,651
|$11,530
|$13,986
Estimated values
2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,761
|$10,352
|$12,764
|Clean
|$7,531
|$10,044
|$12,349
|Average
|$7,070
|$9,427
|$11,518
|Rough
|$6,610
|$8,810
|$10,686
Estimated values
2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,259
|$13,684
|$16,872
|Clean
|$9,954
|$13,276
|$16,323
|Average
|$9,346
|$12,461
|$15,224
|Rough
|$8,737
|$11,645
|$14,125
Estimated values
2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,917
|$11,895
|$14,666
|Clean
|$8,653
|$11,540
|$14,189
|Average
|$8,124
|$10,831
|$13,234
|Rough
|$7,595
|$10,122
|$12,278
Estimated values
2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,194
|$12,264
|$15,122
|Clean
|$8,921
|$11,899
|$14,630
|Average
|$8,376
|$11,168
|$13,645
|Rough
|$7,831
|$10,437
|$12,660
Estimated values
2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,075
|$10,772
|$13,281
|Clean
|$7,836
|$10,451
|$12,849
|Average
|$7,357
|$9,809
|$11,984
|Rough
|$6,878
|$9,167
|$11,119