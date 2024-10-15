As the brand’s best-selling model, there’s a lot riding on the newly electrified Porsche Macan. Thus far, we've sampled the Macan 4 and Turbo models — the 4 being the cheapest all-wheel-drive example and the Turbo the most powerful top-dog — and found them excellent to drive. For 2025, Porsche is fleshing out the electric Macan lineup with two new trims: a rear-wheel-drive single-motor base model, as well as a dual-motor 4S.

Base Macan EV: A solid entry-level experience

Serving as the entry point to the Macan EV lineup, the new rear-wheel-drive version kicks off at $77,295, including a $1,995 destination charge. That’s nearly $13,000 more than the base price of a gas-powered Macan (which has standard all-wheel drive), but you’re getting a much more modern vehicle with significantly better tech and nearly 100 more horsepower. This model also has the most range of the lineup, with an EPA-estimated 315 miles. My tester has some $30,000 worth of options, bringing the grand total to a rather alarming $107,465.

This Macan EV typically makes 335 hp from its 100-kWh battery pack (95 kWh usable) and single electric motor, but activating launch control unlocks an extra 20 hp and the maximum 415 lb-ft of torque. Porsche says the 0-60 mph time for this base Macan EV is 5.4 seconds, which certainly isn't slam-you-into-your-seat quick like other electric cars, but there’s more than enough power to get this SUV up and moving.