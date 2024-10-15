- Porsche adds two new Macan EV variants for 2025: a rear-wheel-drive single-motor base model and a higher-performance dual-motor 4S.
- Both offer impressive comfort and handling, but the 4S really stands out.
- The interior has some issues, but tech remains a strong suit.
2025 Porsche Macan EV First Drive: Base and 4S Variants Are Seriously Impressive
There isn't a dud in the new electric Macan lineup, but one variant stands out above the rest
As the brand’s best-selling model, there’s a lot riding on the newly electrified Porsche Macan. Thus far, we've sampled the Macan 4 and Turbo models — the 4 being the cheapest all-wheel-drive example and the Turbo the most powerful top-dog — and found them excellent to drive. For 2025, Porsche is fleshing out the electric Macan lineup with two new trims: a rear-wheel-drive single-motor base model, as well as a dual-motor 4S.
Base Macan EV: A solid entry-level experience
Serving as the entry point to the Macan EV lineup, the new rear-wheel-drive version kicks off at $77,295, including a $1,995 destination charge. That’s nearly $13,000 more than the base price of a gas-powered Macan (which has standard all-wheel drive), but you’re getting a much more modern vehicle with significantly better tech and nearly 100 more horsepower. This model also has the most range of the lineup, with an EPA-estimated 315 miles. My tester has some $30,000 worth of options, bringing the grand total to a rather alarming $107,465.
This Macan EV typically makes 335 hp from its 100-kWh battery pack (95 kWh usable) and single electric motor, but activating launch control unlocks an extra 20 hp and the maximum 415 lb-ft of torque. Porsche says the 0-60 mph time for this base Macan EV is 5.4 seconds, which certainly isn't slam-you-into-your-seat quick like other electric cars, but there’s more than enough power to get this SUV up and moving.
As this version uses rear-wheel drive, it is possible to have some fun with the rear end if you get into the throttle hard while exiting a corner, but the overall grip level is still very high. Sadly, there’s no limited-slip differential available on the base model, which means no bona fide drift mode.
All U.S.-spec Macans come standard with an air suspension, and it’s truly fantastic. The ride quality is excellent, even on large 22-inch wheels, and the stiffer Sport and Sport Plus suspension settings are plenty comfortable for most road surfaces. Sport is my preferred setting; the Macan retains composure over bumps but its throttle response is snappier. In true Porsche fashion, the base Macan is in its happy place when roads get twisty, aided by optional rear-axle steering that enhances agility while maintaining a very natural feel.
While the vast majority of my thoughts on the base Macan’s driving experience are positive, I really dislike the brakes. They’re quite touchy and difficult to modulate, which can lead to a fairly jerky braking experience. There’s not much in the way of off-pedal regenerative braking in the Macan EV, and that’s intentional — Porsche wants to preserve a more traditional driving experience.
Compared to a gas-powered base Macan, I can confidently say that the electric base model provides a significantly better driving experience. It’s quicker, handles better and is generally more comfortable overall.
Macan 4S EV: It really is the sweet spot
Parked next to each other, it's hard to tell the base Macan and 4S apart. Other than the badge on the rear hatch, there isn't a single visual distinction between the two. That’s a good thing for owners of the base model, though I imagine that buyers spending an additional $10,000 to step up to the 4S might appreciate a little more variation. The 2025 Macan 4S EV starts at $86,895 including destination, though with my test vehicle’s options, that price balloons to a simply staggering $122,845.
Once behind the wheel, the differences between the base Macan EV and 4S are clear. With up to 509 hp and 604 lb-ft of torque with launch control, the 4S will do 0-60 mph in as little as 3.9 seconds. But the 4S is about more than just extra power. This Macan handles better than the base car by a wide margin while maintaining the same stellar ride quality despite weighing an additional 250 pounds.
Tossing the 4S into a sharp curve in Sport or Sport Plus mode inspires confidence: The grip feels limitless (even on damp pavement) and there’s almost no body roll. The 4S is available with Porsche's Torque Vectoring Plus tech and has a mechanical limited-slip rear differential, two things that really enhance the driving experience compared to the base model. This is all even more impressive when you consider that, despite weighing 1,000 pounds more than a gas Macan, the electric 4S exhibits superior turn-in and overall handling prowess.
Thankfully, the 4S doesn’t suffer from the same touchy brakes as the base EV. This is likely due to the fact that it uses two electric motors rather than the base Macan's single-motor setup, allowing for a more even distribution of regenerative brake torque and multiple flow paths for energy recovery.
As you might expect, though, the 4S' added power and weight tanks its range slightly, with an EPA estimate of just 288 miles. Interestingly, that’s the same range estimate as the more powerful Macan Turbo's. Like all electric Macans, the 4S uses 800-volt electrical architecture, meaning it can take advantage of the most powerful DC fast chargers; it has a max charging power of 270 kW.
The interior: High-tech but …
The Macan EV’s cabin is a bit of a mixed bag. If I’m being entirely honest, I think that the original Macan's interior — yes, the one with the Boeing 747-level complex button-filled center console — remains the best. There, every important setting was adjustable at the push of a button, and the materials were all top-notch. Late-model Macans moved to touch-sensitive haptic-feedback buttons, but most adjustments were still available at your fingertips.
The Macan EV, however, takes things a step further. The number of faux buttons is reduced compared to what you'll find in the gas Macan, and many settings are buried within the touchscreen's menus. For example, gas-powered Macans utilize physical buttons for suspension stiffness and ride height, but the Macan EV requires diving into the screen to access the same settings. I’m not a huge fan of the panel the limited physical controls are on, either: Rather than providing haptic feedback in the form of a vibration, clicking a button moves the entire panel. It’s better than getting no feedback at all, but it all feels a little cheap.
Speaking of cheap, there’s way more hard plastic in the Macan EV's interior than there should be. Portions of the door panels and center console look and feel low-rent, and it's really out of place in a Porsche. This seems to be consistent throughout the Macan EV lineup, as both the base and 4S models use the same materials in these areas. I'm also shocked to report that, like the original Macan, the sun visors still don’t extend. C’mon, Porsche.
Those qualms aside, the cabin is nevertheless open and airy, and there’s more space than what you get in the gas-powered Macan. Thankfully, this means the rear seat no longer feels like a place to only put people you don’t like. Cargo space is about the same as the gas SUV, too: 19.1 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 47.6 cubes if you fold the back bench flat. You also get a decently sized frunk with 3 cubic feet of storage space.
Where the Macan EV truly shines is in the tech department. The Android-based infotainment system has an ultra-responsive screen with crisp graphics, and the new digital gauge cluster is great and highly customizable. A passenger display is optional, and while I normally find these to be pretty useless, it's not bad here. There’s built-in karaoke with a plethora of up-to-date and classic music, and even a fun Mario Kart-like racing game. There are plenty of other apps, too, as well as controls for various vehicle functions. Do I still think most passengers will find themselves glued to their phones instead? Yes. And would I still prefer a nice swath of wood or aluminum trim in the screen’s place? Also yes. But I can at least see why some people might enjoy the screen.
In addition to the physical screens, there’s also a new augmented-reality head-up display that is positively gigantic and filled with information, from GPS directions to moving caution sign warnings if you're following a car too closely. It can be a bit overwhelming and somewhat in the way of your line of sight, but it’s an impressive piece of tech nonetheless.
The electric Macan 4S is the one to get
The Macan EV is better to drive than its equivalent gas-powered siblings in every measurable way — though given the prices of these well-optioned examples, they better be. And within this lineup of excellent electric SUVs, the 4S is the best buy simply because it has Turbo-level driving dynamics without the Turbo-level price.
Still, if your budget locks you into the base Macan EV, you won't be let down. Across the board, this EV is an easy-to-drive, high-tech compact SUV with impressive performance that'll fit the needs of any would-be internal-combustion Macan buyer.
Photos by Ryan Greger