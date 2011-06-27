Estimated values
2015 Porsche Macan Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,530
|$39,129
|$41,758
|Clean
|$35,354
|$37,848
|$40,333
|Average
|$33,002
|$35,285
|$37,481
|Rough
|$30,651
|$32,723
|$34,629
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Macan S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,595
|$28,103
|$30,613
|Clean
|$24,771
|$27,183
|$29,568
|Average
|$23,123
|$25,343
|$27,477
|Rough
|$21,475
|$23,502
|$25,387