Used 2015 Porsche Macan S Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|viscous center differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.6/455.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|Torque
|339 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|340 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|Infotainment Package
|yes
|Sport Chrono Package in conjuction w/Porsche Communication Manager (PCM)
|yes
|Premium Pacakge Plus
|yes
|Comfort Lighting Package in conjunction w/Memory Package
|yes
|Comfort Lighting Package in conjunction w/8-way Power Seats
|yes
|Premium Pacakge
|yes
|Sport Chrono Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|235 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Dark Walnut Interior Package
|yes
|Seat Belts in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Online Services
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Interior Package
|yes
|Seat Belts in Pebble Grey
|yes
|Porsche Communication Management (PCM) w/Navigation Module
|yes
|Seat Belts in Espresso
|yes
|Seat Heating (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Burmester High-End Surround Sound System
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut
|yes
|6-Disc CD/DVD Changer
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver and HD Radio Receiver
|yes
|Electronic Logbook
|yes
|Telephone Module
|yes
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Compass on Dashboard
|yes
|Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)
|yes
|Seat Belts in Carrera Red
|yes
|Cargo Management System
|yes
|Telephone Module w/Cordless Handset
|yes
|Seat Heating (Front)
|yes
|Ski Bag
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Bose Surround Sound System
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Package
|yes
|Seat Belts in Agate Grey
|yes
|Fire Extinguisher
|yes
|Vehicle Key Painted
|yes
|3-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|HD Radio Receiver
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver
|yes
|Voice Control
|yes
|Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
|yes
|14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package
|yes
|Leather Key Pouch
|yes
|Gear Selector in Aluminum
|yes
|Seat Ventilation (Front)
|yes
|Rooflining in Alcantara
|yes
|Steering Wheel Heating
|yes
|Porsche Car Connect
|yes
|Seat Belts in Saddle Brown
|yes
|18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|Carbon Fiber Side Blades
|yes
|Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glass
|yes
|Panoramic Roof System
|yes
|19" Macan Turbo Wheels
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps w/Full-Color Porsche Crest
|yes
|20" Summer Tires
|yes
|Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish w/Roof Transportation System
|yes
|Side Blades in Exterior Color
|yes
|21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels
|yes
|Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|yes
|Roof Rails in Black
|yes
|Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish
|yes
|Porsche Entry and Drive
|yes
|Roof Rails in Black w/Roof Transportation System
|yes
|ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Reversing Camera
|yes
|19" Summer Tires
|yes
|Delete Model Designation
|yes
|ParkAssist (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Automatically Dimming Mirrors in conjunction w/8-way Power Seats
|yes
|18" Summer Tires
|yes
|Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front)
|yes
|Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ball
|yes
|Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look
|yes
|20" Macan SportDesign Wheels
|yes
|18" Macan S Wheels
|yes
|Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
|yes
|SportDesign Side Skirts
|yes
|20" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|yes
|Automatically Dimming Mirrors
|yes
|Exterior Package in Black (High-Gloss)
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|Front track
|65.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|53.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4112 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5622 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.7 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.36 cd.
|Maximum payload
|981 lbs.
|Length
|184.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5291 lbs.
|Height
|63.4 in.
|Wheel base
|110.5 in.
|Width
|76.1 in.
|Rear track
|65.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|19 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|255/50R19 tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|inflatable spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|independent suspension independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,900
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
