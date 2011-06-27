Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews

Don't believe everything you read RPLOU , 09/09/2019 Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my 2015 Cayenne Diesel used from the local Porsche dealership. Since the first day they have treated me like a king. I get a Porsche loaner whenever I need it while mine is being serviced. I have sat and waited while they do minor stuff and I am in and out. The service has been one of the best things about owning it. I feel I am treated the same way as someone who just put down $150k. The car itself is awesome in every respect except one. The gear changes combined with some lag at low speeds are a real pain. It is amazing to me that in a car this sophisticated something so basic is a real problem. Otherwise it is an incredible tourer. Tons of mid range power, quiet, comfortable economical and great to drive. The brakes are awesome too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

yes, it is a sports car in an SUV body Alamodave , 01/18/2017 Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My "other car" is a 2014 911 Turbo S, and I have to say it's hard to pick which car is more fun to drive on an ordinary day. The Cayenne is so comfortable, but the V-8 in this (in Sport Mode) is just a beast. I'm not sure I'd pay the $$ for a new one, but I got this used with 14K miles...the CPO warranty takes me to 100K miles. Highly recommend it if you're looking for a sports car, but need the size/convenience of an SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2015 Cayenne S tim merrifield , 03/25/2015 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 27 of 40 people found this review helpful I have had this SUV for about 4 months. I was driving a Mercedes S550 AWD the last several years. I miss some of the creature comforts of the Mercedes and the smooth ride.It is simply more refined. The Cayenne is more responsive and a blast to drive. I am sell getting used to the profound differences of the two vehicles. Report Abuse

Great SUV. Jim Gronski , 09/30/2018 Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 2 of 4 people found this review helpful This is a nice SUV with a Euro driving feel. The handling is tight but could use a little more power. Over all it’s a Porsche fit and finish nice attention to detail. Report Abuse