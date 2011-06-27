Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Vibe 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,240
|$4,020
|$4,493
|Clean
|$2,973
|$3,700
|$4,136
|Average
|$2,440
|$3,059
|$3,423
|Rough
|$1,907
|$2,418
|$2,709
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Vibe GT 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,029
|$4,307
|$4,489
|Clean
|$3,698
|$3,964
|$4,133
|Average
|$3,035
|$3,277
|$3,420
|Rough
|$2,372
|$2,590
|$2,707
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Vibe 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,650
|$3,278
|$3,658
|Clean
|$2,432
|$3,017
|$3,368
|Average
|$1,996
|$2,494
|$2,787
|Rough
|$1,560
|$1,971
|$2,206
Estimated values
2009 Pontiac Vibe 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,680
|$3,425
|$3,873
|Clean
|$2,460
|$3,152
|$3,566
|Average
|$2,019
|$2,606
|$2,951
|Rough
|$1,578
|$2,060
|$2,336