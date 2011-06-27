Estimated values
2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,667
|$16,652
|$18,440
|Clean
|$14,158
|$16,060
|$17,765
|Average
|$13,142
|$14,877
|$16,416
|Rough
|$12,125
|$13,693
|$15,067
Estimated values
2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,220
|$16,054
|$17,706
|Clean
|$13,727
|$15,483
|$17,058
|Average
|$12,741
|$14,342
|$15,762
|Rough
|$11,755
|$13,201
|$14,467
Estimated values
2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,508
|$17,449
|$19,197
|Clean
|$14,971
|$16,829
|$18,495
|Average
|$13,896
|$15,588
|$17,090
|Rough
|$12,820
|$14,348
|$15,685
Estimated values
2014 Buick Enclave Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,705
|$15,611
|$17,328
|Clean
|$13,230
|$15,056
|$16,694
|Average
|$12,280
|$13,946
|$15,426
|Rough
|$11,330
|$12,837
|$14,158
Estimated values
2014 Buick Enclave Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,480
|$14,326
|$15,988
|Clean
|$12,048
|$13,817
|$15,403
|Average
|$11,183
|$12,799
|$14,233
|Rough
|$10,317
|$11,781
|$13,063
Estimated values
2014 Buick Enclave Convenience Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,117
|$14,954
|$16,608
|Clean
|$12,663
|$14,422
|$16,001
|Average
|$11,753
|$13,359
|$14,786
|Rough
|$10,844
|$12,297
|$13,570