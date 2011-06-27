Estimated values
1997 Toyota Camry CE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,411
|$2,449
|$3,016
|Clean
|$1,241
|$2,159
|$2,660
|Average
|$901
|$1,580
|$1,947
|Rough
|$562
|$1,001
|$1,234
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,520
|$2,512
|$3,055
|Clean
|$1,337
|$2,215
|$2,694
|Average
|$971
|$1,621
|$1,972
|Rough
|$605
|$1,027
|$1,250
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,656
|$2,736
|$3,326
|Clean
|$1,457
|$2,412
|$2,933
|Average
|$1,058
|$1,766
|$2,146
|Rough
|$659
|$1,119
|$1,360
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,578
|$2,641
|$3,222
|Clean
|$1,388
|$2,329
|$2,841
|Average
|$1,008
|$1,704
|$2,080
|Rough
|$628
|$1,080
|$1,318
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Camry CE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,605
|$2,373
|$2,796
|Clean
|$1,412
|$2,093
|$2,466
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,532
|$1,805
|Rough
|$639
|$971
|$1,144
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,562
|$2,623
|$3,204
|Clean
|$1,374
|$2,313
|$2,826
|Average
|$998
|$1,693
|$2,068
|Rough
|$622
|$1,073
|$1,311