Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,018
|$25,251
|$27,996
|Clean
|$22,713
|$24,916
|$27,619
|Average
|$22,103
|$24,246
|$26,866
|Rough
|$21,493
|$23,576
|$26,112
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,843
|$24,037
|$26,735
|Clean
|$21,553
|$23,718
|$26,375
|Average
|$20,975
|$23,081
|$25,655
|Rough
|$20,396
|$22,443
|$24,936
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,855
|$25,132
|$27,933
|Clean
|$22,552
|$24,799
|$27,557
|Average
|$21,947
|$24,132
|$26,805
|Rough
|$21,341
|$23,465
|$26,053
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape S 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,495
|$22,690
|$25,386
|Clean
|$20,224
|$22,389
|$25,044
|Average
|$19,680
|$21,787
|$24,361
|Rough
|$19,137
|$21,185
|$23,678
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,999
|$28,313
|$31,161
|Clean
|$25,654
|$27,938
|$30,742
|Average
|$24,965
|$27,186
|$29,903
|Rough
|$24,276
|$26,435
|$29,065
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape S 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,193
|$21,290
|$23,869
|Clean
|$18,939
|$21,008
|$23,548
|Average
|$18,430
|$20,443
|$22,905
|Rough
|$17,922
|$19,878
|$22,263
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,109
|$24,313
|$27,021
|Clean
|$21,816
|$23,990
|$26,657
|Average
|$21,231
|$23,345
|$25,930
|Rough
|$20,645
|$22,700
|$25,203
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,604
|$27,908
|$30,744
|Clean
|$25,264
|$27,538
|$30,330
|Average
|$24,586
|$26,798
|$29,503
|Rough
|$23,907
|$26,057
|$28,675
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,185
|$29,527
|$32,408
|Clean
|$26,825
|$29,135
|$31,972
|Average
|$26,105
|$28,352
|$31,100
|Rough
|$25,384
|$27,568
|$30,228
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,939
|$26,135
|$28,835
|Clean
|$23,622
|$25,788
|$28,447
|Average
|$22,988
|$25,095
|$27,671
|Rough
|$22,353
|$24,402
|$26,894
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,732
|$22,827
|$25,401
|Clean
|$20,458
|$22,524
|$25,059
|Average
|$19,908
|$21,918
|$24,376
|Rough
|$19,359
|$21,313
|$23,692
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,704
|$31,071
|$33,984
|Clean
|$28,323
|$30,659
|$33,526
|Average
|$27,563
|$29,834
|$32,612
|Rough
|$26,802
|$29,010
|$31,697