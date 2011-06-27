  1. Home
2020 Ford Escape Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,018$25,251$27,996
Clean$22,713$24,916$27,619
Average$22,103$24,246$26,866
Rough$21,493$23,576$26,112
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,843$24,037$26,735
Clean$21,553$23,718$26,375
Average$20,975$23,081$25,655
Rough$20,396$22,443$24,936
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,855$25,132$27,933
Clean$22,552$24,799$27,557
Average$21,947$24,132$26,805
Rough$21,341$23,465$26,053
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape S 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,495$22,690$25,386
Clean$20,224$22,389$25,044
Average$19,680$21,787$24,361
Rough$19,137$21,185$23,678
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,999$28,313$31,161
Clean$25,654$27,938$30,742
Average$24,965$27,186$29,903
Rough$24,276$26,435$29,065
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape S 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,193$21,290$23,869
Clean$18,939$21,008$23,548
Average$18,430$20,443$22,905
Rough$17,922$19,878$22,263
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,109$24,313$27,021
Clean$21,816$23,990$26,657
Average$21,231$23,345$25,930
Rough$20,645$22,700$25,203
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,604$27,908$30,744
Clean$25,264$27,538$30,330
Average$24,586$26,798$29,503
Rough$23,907$26,057$28,675
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,185$29,527$32,408
Clean$26,825$29,135$31,972
Average$26,105$28,352$31,100
Rough$25,384$27,568$30,228
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,939$26,135$28,835
Clean$23,622$25,788$28,447
Average$22,988$25,095$27,671
Rough$22,353$24,402$26,894
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,732$22,827$25,401
Clean$20,458$22,524$25,059
Average$19,908$21,918$24,376
Rough$19,359$21,313$23,692
Estimated values
2020 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,704$31,071$33,984
Clean$28,323$30,659$33,526
Average$27,563$29,834$32,612
Rough$26,802$29,010$31,697
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Ford Escape on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,816 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,990 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Escape is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,816 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,990 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Ford Escape, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,816 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,990 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Ford Escape. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Ford Escape and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Ford Escape ranges from $20,645 to $27,021, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Ford Escape is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.