Estimated values
2017 Cadillac ATS-V 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,002
|$35,019
|$38,346
|Clean
|$31,162
|$34,115
|$37,312
|Average
|$29,483
|$32,305
|$35,244
|Rough
|$27,803
|$30,496
|$33,177
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac ATS-V 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,783
|$35,787
|$39,104
|Clean
|$31,923
|$34,862
|$38,049
|Average
|$30,202
|$33,013
|$35,941
|Rough
|$28,482
|$31,164
|$33,832