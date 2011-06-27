  1. Home
1998 Toyota Camry Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1998 Toyota Camry CE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,785$2,536$2,951
Clean$1,571$2,237$2,603
Average$1,142$1,638$1,906
Rough$712$1,039$1,210
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Camry CE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,502$2,639$3,260
Clean$1,321$2,328$2,875
Average$960$1,705$2,106
Rough$599$1,082$1,337
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,741$2,906$3,542
Clean$1,532$2,563$3,124
Average$1,113$1,877$2,288
Rough$695$1,191$1,452
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,626$2,648$3,208
Clean$1,430$2,336$2,829
Average$1,040$1,711$2,072
Rough$649$1,086$1,315
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,681$2,775$3,375
Clean$1,479$2,448$2,977
Average$1,075$1,793$2,180
Rough$671$1,138$1,384
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,653$2,802$3,431
Clean$1,454$2,471$3,026
Average$1,057$1,810$2,217
Rough$659$1,148$1,407
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Toyota Camry on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,321 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,328 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Camry is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 1998 Toyota Camry, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Toyota Camry.
The value of a used 1998 Toyota Camry ranges from $599 to $3,260, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Toyota Camry is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.