Estimated values
1998 Toyota Camry CE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,785
|$2,536
|$2,951
|Clean
|$1,571
|$2,237
|$2,603
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,638
|$1,906
|Rough
|$712
|$1,039
|$1,210
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Camry CE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,502
|$2,639
|$3,260
|Clean
|$1,321
|$2,328
|$2,875
|Average
|$960
|$1,705
|$2,106
|Rough
|$599
|$1,082
|$1,337
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,741
|$2,906
|$3,542
|Clean
|$1,532
|$2,563
|$3,124
|Average
|$1,113
|$1,877
|$2,288
|Rough
|$695
|$1,191
|$1,452
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,626
|$2,648
|$3,208
|Clean
|$1,430
|$2,336
|$2,829
|Average
|$1,040
|$1,711
|$2,072
|Rough
|$649
|$1,086
|$1,315
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,681
|$2,775
|$3,375
|Clean
|$1,479
|$2,448
|$2,977
|Average
|$1,075
|$1,793
|$2,180
|Rough
|$671
|$1,138
|$1,384
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,653
|$2,802
|$3,431
|Clean
|$1,454
|$2,471
|$3,026
|Average
|$1,057
|$1,810
|$2,217
|Rough
|$659
|$1,148
|$1,407