Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,104$35,058$36,160
Clean$33,422$34,340$35,393
Average$32,058$32,904$33,859
Rough$30,693$31,467$32,325
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,445$36,446$37,600
Clean$34,736$35,699$36,802
Average$33,318$34,206$35,207
Rough$31,900$32,713$33,612
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,331$50,374$51,586
Clean$48,344$49,342$50,492
Average$46,371$47,278$48,303
Rough$44,397$45,214$46,114
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,945$21,146$22,519
Clean$19,546$20,713$22,041
Average$18,748$19,846$21,086
Rough$17,950$18,980$20,131
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,856$51,931$53,180
Clean$49,838$50,867$52,052
Average$47,804$48,739$49,796
Rough$45,769$46,611$47,540
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,191$31,415$32,819
Clean$29,587$30,771$32,123
Average$28,379$29,484$30,731
Rough$27,171$28,197$29,338
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,285$24,457$25,797
Clean$22,820$23,956$25,250
Average$21,888$22,954$24,155
Rough$20,957$21,952$23,061
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,194$25,132$26,211
Clean$23,710$24,617$25,655
Average$22,742$23,588$24,543
Rough$21,774$22,558$23,431
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,473$23,559$24,802
Clean$22,024$23,076$24,276
Average$21,125$22,111$23,224
Rough$20,226$21,145$22,172
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,721$22,722$23,869
Clean$21,287$22,256$23,363
Average$20,418$21,325$22,350
Rough$19,549$20,394$21,338
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,603$19,791$21,150
Clean$18,231$19,386$20,701
Average$17,487$18,575$19,804
Rough$16,742$17,764$18,906
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,211$30,686$32,376
Clean$28,627$30,058$31,689
Average$27,459$28,800$30,315
Rough$26,290$27,543$28,942
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Chevrolet Camaro on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,231 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,386 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Camaro is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,231 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,386 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,231 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,386 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ranges from $16,742 to $21,150, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.