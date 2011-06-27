Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,104
|$35,058
|$36,160
|Clean
|$33,422
|$34,340
|$35,393
|Average
|$32,058
|$32,904
|$33,859
|Rough
|$30,693
|$31,467
|$32,325
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,445
|$36,446
|$37,600
|Clean
|$34,736
|$35,699
|$36,802
|Average
|$33,318
|$34,206
|$35,207
|Rough
|$31,900
|$32,713
|$33,612
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,331
|$50,374
|$51,586
|Clean
|$48,344
|$49,342
|$50,492
|Average
|$46,371
|$47,278
|$48,303
|Rough
|$44,397
|$45,214
|$46,114
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,945
|$21,146
|$22,519
|Clean
|$19,546
|$20,713
|$22,041
|Average
|$18,748
|$19,846
|$21,086
|Rough
|$17,950
|$18,980
|$20,131
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,856
|$51,931
|$53,180
|Clean
|$49,838
|$50,867
|$52,052
|Average
|$47,804
|$48,739
|$49,796
|Rough
|$45,769
|$46,611
|$47,540
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,191
|$31,415
|$32,819
|Clean
|$29,587
|$30,771
|$32,123
|Average
|$28,379
|$29,484
|$30,731
|Rough
|$27,171
|$28,197
|$29,338
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,285
|$24,457
|$25,797
|Clean
|$22,820
|$23,956
|$25,250
|Average
|$21,888
|$22,954
|$24,155
|Rough
|$20,957
|$21,952
|$23,061
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,194
|$25,132
|$26,211
|Clean
|$23,710
|$24,617
|$25,655
|Average
|$22,742
|$23,588
|$24,543
|Rough
|$21,774
|$22,558
|$23,431
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,473
|$23,559
|$24,802
|Clean
|$22,024
|$23,076
|$24,276
|Average
|$21,125
|$22,111
|$23,224
|Rough
|$20,226
|$21,145
|$22,172
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,721
|$22,722
|$23,869
|Clean
|$21,287
|$22,256
|$23,363
|Average
|$20,418
|$21,325
|$22,350
|Rough
|$19,549
|$20,394
|$21,338
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,603
|$19,791
|$21,150
|Clean
|$18,231
|$19,386
|$20,701
|Average
|$17,487
|$18,575
|$19,804
|Rough
|$16,742
|$17,764
|$18,906
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,211
|$30,686
|$32,376
|Clean
|$28,627
|$30,058
|$31,689
|Average
|$27,459
|$28,800
|$30,315
|Rough
|$26,290
|$27,543
|$28,942