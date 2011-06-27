Karma value appraisal
By entering your License Plate or VIN, you’ll get a more accurate appraisal that may raise your car's value.
Did you know?
A quick guide to the Karma value tool
How Karma values are calculated: Our calculator uses data from a wide variety of sources, including dealer transactions, depreciation costs for unique vehicles, and consumer information. The appraised value is based on factors such as the year of the Karma, the model, trim, mileage, depreciation and features.
Which Karma vehicles can be appraised: Just about every Karma is covered. The tool appraises vehicles dating back to 1990, so if you own a classic car, this method will not work. In that specific case, you'd need to find a specialized classic car guide, such as Hagerty, to determine its fair market value.
