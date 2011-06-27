What you'll see in your Mitsubishi appraisal: We will help you make the best decision if you're selling or trading in your Mitsubishi . You will be presented with three or four Mitsubishi automobile values: trade-in, private party, dealer retail and certified used. The trade-in price is what you can expect from car dealerships if you trade in your current vehicle for your next car. It is always the lowest of the values.

If you plan on doing a private sale, the private-party amount is what a seller can expect. This is always a higher amount than the trade-in value, but it takes more work because you'll be dealing with buyers yourself.

The dealer retail value is for used Mitsubishi customers. It's an average of what a shopper may expect to pay when they visit the Mitsubishi dealership to buy the pre-owned Mitsubishi . If your used Mitsubishi is new enough, you will also see a suggested "certified used" number, the approximate sale price for customers looking for a certified pre-owned vehicle.