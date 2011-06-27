Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup DX V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$999
|$1,668
|$2,026
|Clean
|$893
|$1,491
|$1,812
|Average
|$680
|$1,137
|$1,383
|Rough
|$468
|$784
|$955
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$990
|$1,969
|$2,494
|Clean
|$885
|$1,760
|$2,230
|Average
|$674
|$1,342
|$1,703
|Rough
|$464
|$925
|$1,176
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,108
|$1,836
|$2,225
|Clean
|$991
|$1,641
|$1,990
|Average
|$755
|$1,252
|$1,519
|Rough
|$520
|$863
|$1,049
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$783
|$1,152
|$1,351
|Clean
|$700
|$1,030
|$1,208
|Average
|$534
|$786
|$923
|Rough
|$367
|$541
|$637
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup DX 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$634
|$1,100
|$1,351
|Clean
|$567
|$984
|$1,208
|Average
|$432
|$750
|$923
|Rough
|$297
|$517
|$637
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup DX V6 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$913
|$1,534
|$1,868
|Clean
|$816
|$1,372
|$1,671
|Average
|$622
|$1,046
|$1,276
|Rough
|$428
|$721
|$881
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup DX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$930
|$1,560
|$1,900
|Clean
|$831
|$1,395
|$1,699
|Average
|$634
|$1,064
|$1,297
|Rough
|$436
|$733
|$895
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup DX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$842
|$1,424
|$1,736
|Clean
|$753
|$1,273
|$1,553
|Average
|$574
|$971
|$1,186
|Rough
|$395
|$669
|$819
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup DX 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$721
|$1,235
|$1,510
|Clean
|$645
|$1,104
|$1,350
|Average
|$491
|$842
|$1,031
|Rough
|$338
|$580
|$712
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup DX V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$786
|$1,336
|$1,632
|Clean
|$702
|$1,194
|$1,459
|Average
|$535
|$911
|$1,114
|Rough
|$368
|$628
|$769