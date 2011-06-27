  1. Home
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup DX V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$999$1,668$2,026
Clean$893$1,491$1,812
Average$680$1,137$1,383
Rough$468$784$955
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$990$1,969$2,494
Clean$885$1,760$2,230
Average$674$1,342$1,703
Rough$464$925$1,176
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,108$1,836$2,225
Clean$991$1,641$1,990
Average$755$1,252$1,519
Rough$520$863$1,049
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$783$1,152$1,351
Clean$700$1,030$1,208
Average$534$786$923
Rough$367$541$637
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup DX 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$634$1,100$1,351
Clean$567$984$1,208
Average$432$750$923
Rough$297$517$637
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup DX V6 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$913$1,534$1,868
Clean$816$1,372$1,671
Average$622$1,046$1,276
Rough$428$721$881
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup DX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$930$1,560$1,900
Clean$831$1,395$1,699
Average$634$1,064$1,297
Rough$436$733$895
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup DX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$842$1,424$1,736
Clean$753$1,273$1,553
Average$574$971$1,186
Rough$395$669$819
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup DX 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$721$1,235$1,510
Clean$645$1,104$1,350
Average$491$842$1,031
Rough$338$580$712
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Pickup DX V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$786$1,336$1,632
Clean$702$1,194$1,459
Average$535$911$1,114
Rough$368$628$769
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 Toyota Pickup on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Toyota Pickup with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $645 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,104 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Pickup is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 1995 Toyota Pickup, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 Toyota Pickup. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself.
The value of a used 1995 Toyota Pickup ranges from $338 to $1,510, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 1995 Toyota Pickup is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.