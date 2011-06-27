Estimated values
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,638
|$15,026
|$17,537
|Clean
|$12,324
|$14,647
|$17,082
|Average
|$11,697
|$13,890
|$16,172
|Rough
|$11,070
|$13,132
|$15,262
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,589
|$20,215
|$22,982
|Clean
|$17,153
|$19,706
|$22,386
|Average
|$16,280
|$18,687
|$21,194
|Rough
|$15,407
|$17,668
|$20,002
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,910
|$15,987
|$18,175
|Clean
|$13,565
|$15,584
|$17,703
|Average
|$12,875
|$14,778
|$16,761
|Rough
|$12,184
|$13,972
|$15,818
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,071
|$17,322
|$19,693
|Clean
|$14,697
|$16,885
|$19,182
|Average
|$13,949
|$16,012
|$18,160
|Rough
|$13,201
|$15,138
|$17,139
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,121
|$19,679
|$22,371
|Clean
|$16,696
|$19,182
|$21,791
|Average
|$15,847
|$18,190
|$20,630
|Rough
|$14,997
|$17,198
|$19,470
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,831
|$17,046
|$19,379
|Clean
|$14,463
|$16,616
|$18,876
|Average
|$13,727
|$15,757
|$17,871
|Rough
|$12,991
|$14,897
|$16,866
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,972
|$21,806
|$24,789
|Clean
|$18,501
|$21,256
|$24,147
|Average
|$17,560
|$20,157
|$22,861
|Rough
|$16,618
|$19,057
|$21,575
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,599
|$19,078
|$21,689
|Clean
|$16,187
|$18,597
|$21,126
|Average
|$15,363
|$17,636
|$20,001
|Rough
|$14,539
|$16,674
|$18,876