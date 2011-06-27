  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. Used 2017 Subaru Forester
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Subaru Forester Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,638$15,026$17,537
Clean$12,324$14,647$17,082
Average$11,697$13,890$16,172
Rough$11,070$13,132$15,262
Sell my 2017 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,589$20,215$22,982
Clean$17,153$19,706$22,386
Average$16,280$18,687$21,194
Rough$15,407$17,668$20,002
Sell my 2017 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,910$15,987$18,175
Clean$13,565$15,584$17,703
Average$12,875$14,778$16,761
Rough$12,184$13,972$15,818
Sell my 2017 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,071$17,322$19,693
Clean$14,697$16,885$19,182
Average$13,949$16,012$18,160
Rough$13,201$15,138$17,139
Sell my 2017 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,121$19,679$22,371
Clean$16,696$19,182$21,791
Average$15,847$18,190$20,630
Rough$14,997$17,198$19,470
Sell my 2017 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,831$17,046$19,379
Clean$14,463$16,616$18,876
Average$13,727$15,757$17,871
Rough$12,991$14,897$16,866
Sell my 2017 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,972$21,806$24,789
Clean$18,501$21,256$24,147
Average$17,560$20,157$22,861
Rough$16,618$19,057$21,575
Sell my 2017 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,599$19,078$21,689
Clean$16,187$18,597$21,126
Average$15,363$17,636$20,001
Rough$14,539$16,674$18,876
Sell my 2017 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Subaru Forester on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,324 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,647 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Forester is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,324 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,647 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Subaru Forester, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,324 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,647 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Subaru Forester. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Subaru Forester and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Subaru Forester ranges from $11,070 to $17,537, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Subaru Forester is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.