2020 Kia Sorento Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,388$29,448$31,970
Clean$27,014$29,044$31,528
Average$26,267$28,237$30,646
Rough$25,519$27,429$29,764
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,477$28,654$31,318
Clean$26,116$28,261$30,886
Average$25,393$27,475$30,021
Rough$24,671$26,689$29,157
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,704$32,691$35,123
Clean$30,285$32,243$34,638
Average$29,447$31,346$33,669
Rough$28,609$30,449$32,700
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,077$22,052$24,471
Clean$19,803$21,750$24,133
Average$19,255$21,145$23,458
Rough$18,707$20,540$22,782
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,885$23,855$26,266
Clean$21,586$23,528$25,904
Average$20,989$22,874$25,179
Rough$20,392$22,220$24,454
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento S 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,365$26,444$28,988
Clean$24,033$26,081$28,588
Average$23,368$25,356$27,788
Rough$22,703$24,631$26,988
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,747$22,695$25,080
Clean$20,464$22,384$24,734
Average$19,897$21,762$24,042
Rough$19,331$21,139$23,350
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento S 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,422$27,452$29,934
Clean$25,075$27,075$29,521
Average$24,381$26,322$28,695
Rough$23,687$25,569$27,869
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,155$31,379$34,101
Clean$28,757$30,948$33,630
Average$27,961$30,088$32,689
Rough$27,165$29,227$31,748
FAQ

What is the Blue Book Value of a 2020 Kia Sorento?

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Kia Sorento on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,464 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,384 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Sorento is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,464 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,384 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Kia Sorento, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,464 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,384 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
Is the 2020 Kia Sorento a good car?

There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Kia Sorento. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Kia Sorento and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2020 Kia Sorento ranges from $19,331 to $25,080, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Kia Sorento is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.