Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,388
|$29,448
|$31,970
|Clean
|$27,014
|$29,044
|$31,528
|Average
|$26,267
|$28,237
|$30,646
|Rough
|$25,519
|$27,429
|$29,764
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,477
|$28,654
|$31,318
|Clean
|$26,116
|$28,261
|$30,886
|Average
|$25,393
|$27,475
|$30,021
|Rough
|$24,671
|$26,689
|$29,157
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,704
|$32,691
|$35,123
|Clean
|$30,285
|$32,243
|$34,638
|Average
|$29,447
|$31,346
|$33,669
|Rough
|$28,609
|$30,449
|$32,700
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,077
|$22,052
|$24,471
|Clean
|$19,803
|$21,750
|$24,133
|Average
|$19,255
|$21,145
|$23,458
|Rough
|$18,707
|$20,540
|$22,782
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,885
|$23,855
|$26,266
|Clean
|$21,586
|$23,528
|$25,904
|Average
|$20,989
|$22,874
|$25,179
|Rough
|$20,392
|$22,220
|$24,454
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento S 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,365
|$26,444
|$28,988
|Clean
|$24,033
|$26,081
|$28,588
|Average
|$23,368
|$25,356
|$27,788
|Rough
|$22,703
|$24,631
|$26,988
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,747
|$22,695
|$25,080
|Clean
|$20,464
|$22,384
|$24,734
|Average
|$19,897
|$21,762
|$24,042
|Rough
|$19,331
|$21,139
|$23,350
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento S 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,422
|$27,452
|$29,934
|Clean
|$25,075
|$27,075
|$29,521
|Average
|$24,381
|$26,322
|$28,695
|Rough
|$23,687
|$25,569
|$27,869
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,155
|$31,379
|$34,101
|Clean
|$28,757
|$30,948
|$33,630
|Average
|$27,961
|$30,088
|$32,689
|Rough
|$27,165
|$29,227
|$31,748