Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am SE Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Grand Am
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.2/423.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.1 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Front track59 in.
Length186.3 in.
Curb weight3116 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume105.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.2 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Dark Tropic Teal Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Greystone Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Taupe
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R15 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles