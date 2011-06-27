Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,937
|$2,648
|$3,034
|Clean
|$1,704
|$2,334
|$2,676
|Average
|$1,239
|$1,707
|$1,959
|Rough
|$774
|$1,079
|$1,242
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,392
|$3,405
|$3,955
|Clean
|$2,105
|$3,001
|$3,488
|Average
|$1,531
|$2,194
|$2,553
|Rough
|$956
|$1,388
|$1,618
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,747
|$2,433
|$2,806
|Clean
|$1,537
|$2,145
|$2,474
|Average
|$1,118
|$1,568
|$1,811
|Rough
|$699
|$992
|$1,148
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Grand Am SE2 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,953
|$2,644
|$3,019
|Clean
|$1,719
|$2,331
|$2,662
|Average
|$1,250
|$1,704
|$1,949
|Rough
|$781
|$1,077
|$1,235
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,085
|$2,759
|$3,126
|Clean
|$1,834
|$2,432
|$2,756
|Average
|$1,334
|$1,778
|$2,018
|Rough
|$834
|$1,124
|$1,279
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,912
|$2,630
|$3,020
|Clean
|$1,682
|$2,318
|$2,664
|Average
|$1,223
|$1,695
|$1,950
|Rough
|$764
|$1,072
|$1,236
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,953
|$2,649
|$3,029
|Clean
|$1,719
|$2,335
|$2,671
|Average
|$1,250
|$1,708
|$1,955
|Rough
|$781
|$1,080
|$1,239