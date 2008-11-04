Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

Now four generations in, the Pontiac Firebird is still going real strong. The fourth generation ran from 1993-2002 offering subtle body changes through out those years with a few different variants of the V6 and V8 offerings. This particular car has a lot going for it. For starters, this is a true 3,600 mile example, it is also a one-owner car, a southern car with excellent climate controlled storage, still sits on the “A” Title from Florida, has all documents including window sticker, original purchase agreement, dealer paperwork, books and manuals and has a spotless carfax. This is a true time capsule with like new paint and interior even after all these years. Believe the tires to still be the factory rubber. This car has just gone through a full fluid flush and brake check to make sure that it was safe to start as it was on jack stands and under cover for many years. The car still smells new on the inside, the A/C blows ice cold and everything is in working order. One small item to note is that the headliner is starting to sag in a couple spots but that is it. And looking around you don’t see many in this color of Medium Red Metallic and the no T-tops and cloth interior is a nice simple touch these days. The car runs, stops and starts perfectly and is ready for show or pure enjoyment.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Formula .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G2FV22P2S2203253

Stock: BTC0389

Certified Pre-Owned: No

