Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Consumer Reviews
Couldn't buy this car from me.
This is by far the best and most fun car Ive driven. I've added K&N air intake and flowmaster exhaust, tinted the windows extremely dark, and added chrome rims and performance tires. Just added a top notch sound system, replaced everything, and I couldn't be happier with the car. It may have a TMV of $2300, or whatever, but there is no way I'd sell it for triple that. I would drive this car every mile for the rest of my life if I could, unfortunately there is no car that lasts that long.
Nickel and Dimed
The car is overall a nice car for its time. However owning one today for me is very costly. I have more money in repairs than what the car is worth or what I paid for it and the car has under 60,000 miles. Maybe some last longer, but mine has been giving me grief ever since I owned it. Right now it is messed up and nobody has been able to figure out why. I'm tired of repairing things, and think I'm going to just sell it for a loss. I advise you to look into the reliability of these cars before purchasing. Some can last a long time, but mine has been horrible. I got to know a few mechanics well unfortunately.
Been a good car
I have owned my car for about 4 years now. So far I have added a lot of mods to make it faster and the LT1 responds very well to simple bolt ons. This car is a lot of fun to drive but can be dangerous in the rain. I would suggest you learn how to do all the repairs yourself if you intend to buy one of these cars since I consider the majority of shops to be scam artists. If you want to learn more about the Pontiac Firebird, all Generations, come check out FirebirdNation.com
Great car
Bought the car 5 years ago with 50k miles. Now has 120k. No major problems during that time - just a bad alternator and a water pump that I replaced. The only real maintenance I've done is change the oil every 5k miles with mobil1 synthetic. The clutch feels like it's finally wearing out and I'll probably need to replace it soon. The 3.4L v6 (160hp) isn't exactly fast, but isn't slow either. Seems just as fast as when I first drove it. Great car and seems like it will last up to 200k miles with no real problems. Gets gas mileage around 19mpg city and 30mpg on long trips.
Buy a newer one
There are problems with tyhem & things are expensive in mechanical area
Sponsored cars related to the Firebird
Related Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner