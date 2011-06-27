  1. Home
Used 1991 Pontiac Firebird Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Firebird
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)248.0/387.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room42.8 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity31 cu.ft.
Length195.1 in.
Curb weight3121 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height49.7 in.
Wheel base101.0 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Silver Blue Metallic
