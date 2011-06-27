  1. Home
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,129$6,117$7,730
Clean$2,763$5,417$6,849
Average$2,032$4,016$5,086
Rough$1,301$2,616$3,323
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,015$2,016$2,558
Clean$897$1,786$2,266
Average$659$1,324$1,683
Rough$422$862$1,100
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,137$1,452$1,625
Clean$1,004$1,286$1,440
Average$739$953$1,069
Rough$473$621$699
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,594$2,538$3,050
Clean$1,408$2,247$2,702
Average$1,035$1,666$2,006
Rough$663$1,085$1,311
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,560$5,973$7,811
Clean$2,261$5,289$6,920
Average$1,662$3,921$5,139
Rough$1,064$2,554$3,358
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,084$6,447$8,261
Clean$2,723$5,709$7,319
Average$2,002$4,233$5,435
Rough$1,282$2,757$3,551
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1991 Pontiac Firebird on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1991 Pontiac Firebird with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,004 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,286 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1991 Pontiac Firebird. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1991 Pontiac Firebird and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 1991 Pontiac Firebird is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.