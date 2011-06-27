Used 2012 Audi TT RS for Sale Near Me
- $34,000
2012 Audi TT RS quattro47,821 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2012 Audi TT RS Quattro Coupe***Tech Package***Navigation System***Reverse Parking Sensors***Sport Flat Bottom Steering Wheel***VLS Boost Gauge***HomeLink***Remote Keyless Entry***Power Locks & Windows***Cruise Control***Premium Leather Seating Surfaces w/Front Heated Bucket Seats***Power Front Seats***Split Fold Rear Seat***LED Interior Lighting***Carbon Fiber Performance Cold Air Intake System***2.5 TFSI Stage 2 ECU Performance Software***High Capacity Piston Valve Kit***Corsa Downpipe***Borla Performance Exhaust***Carbon Fiber Front & Rear Valance***Performance Brakes***Adaptive Suspension***High intensity Discharge Headlights***Adaptive Headlights***Headlamp Cleaning***Rear Retractable Spoiler***Power Heated Door Mirrors***Privacy Glass***Security System***19" 5-Arm-Rotor-Design Black w/Red Matte Wheels***2.5L 5-Cylinder TFSI Engine***6-Speed Manual Transmission***Panther Black Paint***Clean Carfax History Report!!! Well Maintained Local Trade!!! Tons Of Performance Upgrades!!! Fully Serviced!!! Sounds Amazing!!! Fully Loaded!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi TT RS quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUB3AFK3C1901835
Stock: 20183A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$39,291
2013 Audi TT RS quattro34,373 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Warrington - Warrington / Pennsylvania
Local Trade, Back Up Camera, BLUETOOTH!, Low Miles!, ONE OWNER!, 9.0J x 19" Exclusive 5-Arm-Rotor-Design Wheels, Adaptive Headlights, Audi Music Interface w/iPod Integration, Audi Navigation System Plus w/6-Disc CD, Audi Real-Time Traffic, Bose Sound System w/AudioPilot, Interior LED Ambient Lighting Package, Navigation System w/Color Screen, North American Navigation DVD, Rear Acoustic Parking Sensors, Sport Exhaust w/Black Oval Exhaust Finishers, Tech Package. Odometer is 19406 miles below market average!There's no place like Sloane! Serving Warrington, Doylestown, Willow Grove, Warminster, Chalfont, Quakertown, Philadelphia, Montgomeryville, Bucks and Montgomery Counties.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi TT RS quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUB3AFK1D1900913
Stock: 3041569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $33,673
2013 Audi TT RS quattro63,154 milesDelivery available*
Jaguar Larchmont New Rochelle - New Rochelle / New York
Tech Pkg Sport Exhaust Leather Seats Navigation System Sepang Blue Pearl Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2013 Audi TT RS is offered by AutoNation Honda Lewisville. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Audi TT RS delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi TT RS , superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. The TT RS has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 63,154mi put on this Audi. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Audi TT RS is in a league of its own More information about the 2013 Audi TT RS: Underneath its iconic easily recognizable exterior, the TT is based on Audi's sturdy passenger car platform with quattro all-wheel-drive, making it a superb all-weather handler, yet it maintains good all around performance, with the turbocharged 2.0L engine pushing it to 60 mph in just 5.7 seconds--faster than both the Mercedes-Benz SLK 300 and the BMW Z4. The upgraded TT RS has a 360 horsepower 5-cylinder engine that offers intense performance in the same compact package. The new model's base price of under $60,000 makes it a great performance value. This model sets itself apart with new high-performance model, Iconic styling, and quattro all-wheel-drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi TT RS quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUB3AFK2D1900113
Stock: D1900113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $60,998Great Deal
2018 Audi TT RS quattro4,836 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Fort Bend - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Richmond / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi TT RS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUACSAFVXJ1900029
Stock: 19235918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $54,000Good Deal | $2,242 below market
2018 Audi TT RS quattro17,660 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Audi Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified TT RS today, worry free! EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2018 boasts an extremely low 17660 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Audi TT RS also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, HD Radio, Voice Control. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Newell at 408-244-5400 or tnewell@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi TT RS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUACSAFV5J1900133
Stock: 8548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- New Listing$55,500Fair Deal | $430 below market
2018 Audi TT RS quattro18,383 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. 680W Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/12 Speakers, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Side Assist, Audi Smartphone Interface, Leather Package, Navigation System, Technology Package. 2018 Audi TT RS Glacier White Metallic 2.5T quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.5L I5 Turbocharged DOHC 20V LEV3-ULEV125 400hpRecent Arrival! 19/29 City/Highway MPGJoin The Circle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi TT RS quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUACSAFV0J1900265
Stock: PIM6538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $64,750
2018 Audi TT RS quattro6,382 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
LOW MILES - 6,369! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! TT RS trim. Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Bluetooth, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive. CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors.VEHICLE REVIEWSnewCarTestDrive.com's review says "For 2018 there is a new model, a hotrod called the TT RS, packing a 400-horsepower turbocharged five-cylinder engine under its hood. It accelerates from zero to sixty in a phenomenal 3.7 seconds, as quick as any old 600-horsepower V8.". Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy.Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-29.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi TT RS quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUACSAFV1J1903031
Stock: A22954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $54,499
2018 Audi TT RS quattro27,272 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* AWD, Rear Camera, Leather, Navigation, Htd Seats, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights.This all wheel drive 2018 Audi TT RS 2.5 TFSI is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Daytona Gray Pearl Effect exterior with a Black W/red Contrast Interior. With 27,272 miles this 2018 TT RS with a 5cyl, 2.5l, 400.0hp engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Homelink System, Keyless Entry, Premium B&O Audio System, Keyless Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Electronic Messaging Assistance, MP3 Compatible Radio, HD Radio, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player, USB Port(s). Your Daytona Gray Pearl Effect 2018 Audi TT RS 2.5 TFSI near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Audi today at *888-445-2759 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2018 Audi TT RS 2.5 TFSI! Byers Audi serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 341 N Hamilton Rd Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Audi Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Audi TT RS comes factory equipped with an impressive 5cyl, 2.5l, 400.0hp engine, an transmission w/driver selectable mode, sequential transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Push Button Start, Heated Mirrors, Turbocharged Engine, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Auto Transmission with Manual Mode, Gasoline Engine, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer. Byers Audi is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Audi in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Heated Passenger Seat, Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Cargo Shade, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Bench Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Sensors, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Knee AirBag, Auto Leveling Headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drivers Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag. This 2018 Audi TT RS 2.5 TFSI comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Audi Financial Financing?* You can use our Audi Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Daytona Gray Pearl Effect 2018 Audi TT RS 2.5 TFSI. Our Byers Audi Audi Financial Specialists work with every level of credit and Audi Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Audi Financial experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Columbus, Ohio.The Byers Audi used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2018 Audi TT RS 2.5 TFSI will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.Looking for used cars in Columbus, Ohio? We're glad you found this used Audi TT RS for sale at our car dealership in Columbus, OH just east of Columbus, OH. Looking for financing? Our Byers Audi finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Audi TT RS for sale. Byers Audi has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, Ohio consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Audi dealer service, sales and the Byers Audi difference!Byers Audi Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2018 Audi TT RS 2.5 TFSI stock # I29276.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi TT RS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUACSAFV2J1900915
Stock: I29276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $67,980
2019 Audi TT RS quattro1,428 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi TT RS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAASAFV5K1901095
Certified Pre-Owned: No