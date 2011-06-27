  1. Home
Used 1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager Consumer Reviews

5(43%)4(28%)3(29%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.1
4.1
7 reviews
Bad Transmissions

dtolbert, 03/25/2004
Currently at 106,000 miles. Had to replace transmission at 100,000. This is the second Voyager I have owned, had to replace the transmission on both. Other repairs normal for it's age. When working, I like vehicle, just can't deal with the transmission problems anymore.

1995 Voyager LE Extended

marti, 12/22/2002
My 1995 Plymouth Voyager has been exceptionally reliable. With 130,000 miles, it has run smoothly with no engine or mechanical problems. The only time it requires a mechanic is for the routine maintenance. It has carried soccer teams, moved my mother's antiques, and managed anything else required of it. I really appreciate how comfortable it is to drive after 10 hours behind the wheel. It is also my third Chrysler mini-van and all have performed to 120K+ with reliability.

Beware any over 135kmi

FiskJ, 12/31/2002
I purchased this vehicle to use as a daily driver. After 50kmi/1 yr 4 mo. the engine has been very reliable and strong. I do have to add though that every front end component started failing at 140kmi. This is very expensive at about $300/month for the past 6 months. Also be warned I have a transmission cooler as well as regular services and the transmission just let go @ 157kmi with NO WARNING SIGNS!

stay away from

jac433, 10/29/2003
BOUGHT 3 YEARS AGO @ 45000 MILES, USED UP TWO TRANSMISSIONS , TWO ENGINES ,AND LOTS OF ROAD CALLS AT NIGHT BECAUSE IT BROKE DOWN.IAM A MECHANIC AND THIS CAR IS JUNK.i WILL NEVER BUY I PLYMOUTH OR DODGE PRODUCT AGAIN.

1995 Plymouth Voyager SE AWD

George Heimur, 03/22/2002
I am the original owner . Bought the extended Warranty. Had some transmission leaks that required that the trans be replaced a few time under the warranty. The AWD Power transfer unit was replaced 6 time under warranty. Last time at 98k. No trouble since. Other repairs were typical for a car with over 100k miles .Now car has 132k and running fine. No further problems. Went to the movies a few years ago, was forced by daughter to take an addional 11 riends for a total of 13.

