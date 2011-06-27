Used 1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager Consumer Reviews

Bad Transmissions dtolbert , 03/25/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Currently at 106,000 miles. Had to replace transmission at 100,000. This is the second Voyager I have owned, had to replace the transmission on both. Other repairs normal for it's age. When working, I like vehicle, just can't deal with the transmission problems anymore. Report Abuse

1995 Voyager LE Extended marti , 12/22/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 1995 Plymouth Voyager has been exceptionally reliable. With 130,000 miles, it has run smoothly with no engine or mechanical problems. The only time it requires a mechanic is for the routine maintenance. It has carried soccer teams, moved my mother's antiques, and managed anything else required of it. I really appreciate how comfortable it is to drive after 10 hours behind the wheel. It is also my third Chrysler mini-van and all have performed to 120K+ with reliability.

Beware any over 135kmi FiskJ , 12/31/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle to use as a daily driver. After 50kmi/1 yr 4 mo. the engine has been very reliable and strong. I do have to add though that every front end component started failing at 140kmi. This is very expensive at about $300/month for the past 6 months. Also be warned I have a transmission cooler as well as regular services and the transmission just let go @ 157kmi with NO WARNING SIGNS!

stay away from jac433 , 10/29/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful BOUGHT 3 YEARS AGO @ 45000 MILES, USED UP TWO TRANSMISSIONS , TWO ENGINES ,AND LOTS OF ROAD CALLS AT NIGHT BECAUSE IT BROKE DOWN.IAM A MECHANIC AND THIS CAR IS JUNK.i WILL NEVER BUY I PLYMOUTH OR DODGE PRODUCT AGAIN.