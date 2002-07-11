  1. Home
2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager

2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager
List Price Estimate
$1,658 - $2,814
Consumer Rating
(8)

Pros & Cons

  • Carlike handling, great value, attractive styling.
  • Unrefined engines, unimpressive crash-test scores, cheap interior fittings.
2000

Edmunds' Expert Review

Facing competition that is superior in terms of reliability and crashworthiness, the Voyager's sole advantage is its lower selling price.

2000 Highlights

The Expresso trim level is discontinued, and Plymouth changes some of the standard features and options on base and SE models. Notably, base models now come with a cassette player. This is the last year for the Grand Voyager, as Chrysler begins dismantling the Plymouth division. Fortunately, the van's demise shouldn't pose much of a problem for shoppers, as the Dodge Grand Caravan gives you the same product with slightly different styling.

Consumer reviews

3.75 out of 5 stars, Great Family Car
Coda,

The van has not been a problem. From my wife's point of view she has loved it. She likes the interior, very comfy and big. For tall people it is not a knee smasher or neck bender to get in. Very nice design. From a Mechanics point of view, it has been dependable. Transmission has held up, I change the trans fluid and filter every 40,000. The engine has no problems, change oil and run synthetic every 5,000. Braking is no problem for a van...this van is not a lamborgina, but if I wanted a lamb...then I would have bought it. The headlamps like all cars now are of plastic, keep them buffed or they dull the intesity of the headlights considerably. Do the maintenance,the van will take care you.

3.625 out of 5 stars, Suites my needs
Saviore,

It rides well and it is roomy and comfortable, but I have a few caviats.

5 out of 5 stars, We love it!
Sandy,

We have had our van for over six years and have had no problems with it. It has been reliable in all weather conditions and comfortable for our teenagers while they were growing up. All in all we love it.

2 out of 5 stars, My mistake
biohazard8724,

I never wanted to buy an American car but this one was in our price range. What a mistake! Buy a Honda or Toyota.

Features & Specs

SE 4dr Minivan features & specs
SE 4dr Minivan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
4dr Minivan features & specs
4dr Minivan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal

