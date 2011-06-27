  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Carlike handling, great value, attractive styling.
  • Unrefined engines, unimpressive crash-test scores, cheap interior fittings.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Facing competition that is superior in terms of reliability and crashworthiness, the Voyager's sole advantage is its lower selling price.

2000 Highlights

The Expresso trim level is discontinued, and Plymouth changes some of the standard features and options on base and SE models. Notably, base models now come with a cassette player. This is the last year for the Grand Voyager, as Chrysler begins dismantling the Plymouth division. Fortunately, the van's demise shouldn't pose much of a problem for shoppers, as the Dodge Grand Caravan gives you the same product with slightly different styling.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager.

5(12%)
4(62%)
3(12%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
3.8
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Family Car
Coda,10/26/2009
The van has not been a problem. From my wife's point of view she has loved it. She likes the interior, very comfy and big. For tall people it is not a knee smasher or neck bender to get in. Very nice design. From a Mechanics point of view, it has been dependable. Transmission has held up, I change the trans fluid and filter every 40,000. The engine has no problems, change oil and run synthetic every 5,000. Braking is no problem for a van...this van is not a lamborgina, but if I wanted a lamb...then I would have bought it. The headlamps like all cars now are of plastic, keep them buffed or they dull the intesity of the headlights considerably. Do the maintenance,the van will take care you.
Suites my needs
Saviore,11/07/2002
It rides well and it is roomy and comfortable, but I have a few caviats.
We love it!
Sandy,09/02/2006
We have had our van for over six years and have had no problems with it. It has been reliable in all weather conditions and comfortable for our teenagers while they were growing up. All in all we love it.
My mistake
biohazard8724,05/03/2004
I never wanted to buy an American car but this one was in our price range. What a mistake! Buy a Honda or Toyota.
See all 8 reviews of the 2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager

Used 2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager Overview

The Used 2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Grand Voyager Minivan. Available styles include SE 4dr Minivan, and 4dr Minivan.

