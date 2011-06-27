2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager Review
Pros & Cons
- Carlike handling, great value, attractive styling.
- Unrefined engines, unimpressive crash-test scores, cheap interior fittings.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,454 - $2,467
Edmunds' Expert Review
Facing competition that is superior in terms of reliability and crashworthiness, the Voyager's sole advantage is its lower selling price.
2000 Highlights
The Expresso trim level is discontinued, and Plymouth changes some of the standard features and options on base and SE models. Notably, base models now come with a cassette player. This is the last year for the Grand Voyager, as Chrysler begins dismantling the Plymouth division. Fortunately, the van's demise shouldn't pose much of a problem for shoppers, as the Dodge Grand Caravan gives you the same product with slightly different styling.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Coda,10/26/2009
The van has not been a problem. From my wife's point of view she has loved it. She likes the interior, very comfy and big. For tall people it is not a knee smasher or neck bender to get in. Very nice design. From a Mechanics point of view, it has been dependable. Transmission has held up, I change the trans fluid and filter every 40,000. The engine has no problems, change oil and run synthetic every 5,000. Braking is no problem for a van...this van is not a lamborgina, but if I wanted a lamb...then I would have bought it. The headlamps like all cars now are of plastic, keep them buffed or they dull the intesity of the headlights considerably. Do the maintenance,the van will take care you.
Saviore,11/07/2002
It rides well and it is roomy and comfortable, but I have a few caviats.
Sandy,09/02/2006
We have had our van for over six years and have had no problems with it. It has been reliable in all weather conditions and comfortable for our teenagers while they were growing up. All in all we love it.
biohazard8724,05/03/2004
I never wanted to buy an American car but this one was in our price range. What a mistake! Buy a Honda or Toyota.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager features & specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Safety
