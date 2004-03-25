Used 1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Plymouth Grand Voyager searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Plymouth Grand Voyager
Read recent reviews for the Plymouth Grand Voyager
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.17 Reviews
Report abuse
dtolbert,03/25/2004
Currently at 106,000 miles. Had to replace transmission at 100,000. This is the second Voyager I have owned, had to replace the transmission on both. Other repairs normal for it's age. When working, I like vehicle, just can't deal with the transmission problems anymore.