Estimated values
1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager SE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,913
|$2,073
|$2,128
|Clean
|$1,743
|$1,889
|$1,947
|Average
|$1,403
|$1,520
|$1,585
|Rough
|$1,063
|$1,152
|$1,223
Estimated values
1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager LE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,081
|$2,239
|$2,289
|Clean
|$1,896
|$2,040
|$2,094
|Average
|$1,527
|$1,642
|$1,705
|Rough
|$1,157
|$1,245
|$1,316
Estimated values
1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,724
|$1,887
|$1,945
|Clean
|$1,571
|$1,720
|$1,780
|Average
|$1,265
|$1,384
|$1,449
|Rough
|$958
|$1,049
|$1,118
Estimated values
1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,982
|$2,142
|$2,195
|Clean
|$1,806
|$1,952
|$2,008
|Average
|$1,453
|$1,571
|$1,635
|Rough
|$1,101
|$1,191
|$1,262
Estimated values
1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,776
|$1,939
|$1,997
|Clean
|$1,619
|$1,767
|$1,827
|Average
|$1,303
|$1,423
|$1,487
|Rough
|$987
|$1,078
|$1,148