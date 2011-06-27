  1. Home
Used 1996 Oldsmobile Silhouette Series II Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room36.1 in.
Rear leg room55.2 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity113 cu.ft.
Length194.7 in.
Curb weight3704 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
