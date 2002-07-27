Used 1996 Oldsmobile Silhouette for Sale Near Me

9 listings
Silhouette Reviews & Specs
  • 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS
    used

    1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS

    73,507 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,250

    Details
  • 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette
    used

    1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette

    84,280 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,200

    Details
  • 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere
    used

    2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $695

    Details
  • 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS in White
    used

    2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS

    269,452 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,745

    Details
  • 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,495

    Details
  • 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere in Red
    used

    2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere

    197,997 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS in Silver
    used

    2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS

    184,509 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS in Silver
    used

    2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS

    212,694 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,290

    Details
  • 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS
    used

    2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS

    171,937 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Silhouette

  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Hurray for GM
pr189,07/27/2002
We have had this Olds Silhouette for 6 years and 75,000 miles. It's a great vehicle, and we plan to keep another few years at least. The ONLY problems have been: power steering seal (fixed under warranty); power door lock solenoid (minor); and, new AC compressor at 72,000 miles (we use AC constantly in our location). This van gets 26 mpg on interstate and maybe 17 mpg in town. 1996 was the last year for this body style, and evidently GM had the bugs worked out. Until the AC blew out, I was prepared to proclaim Toyota-like quality.
Report abuse
