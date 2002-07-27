Used 1996 Oldsmobile Silhouette for Sale Near Me

Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana

FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $1,000 below Kelley Blue Book! GL trim, ARCTIC WHITE exterior and NEUTRAL interior. Third Row Seat, CD Player, Quad Bucket Seats. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, CD Player. Third Passenger Door, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Alarm, Heated Mirrors. Oldsmobile GL with ARCTIC WHITE exterior and NEUTRAL interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 185 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: This Silhouette is priced $1,000 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GHDX03E31D211864

Stock: 1D211864W

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-08-2020