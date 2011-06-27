Used 1996 Oldsmobile Silhouette Consumer Reviews
Hurray for GM
We have had this Olds Silhouette for 6 years and 75,000 miles. It's a great vehicle, and we plan to keep another few years at least. The ONLY problems have been: power steering seal (fixed under warranty); power door lock solenoid (minor); and, new AC compressor at 72,000 miles (we use AC constantly in our location). This van gets 26 mpg on interstate and maybe 17 mpg in town. 1996 was the last year for this body style, and evidently GM had the bugs worked out. Until the AC blew out, I was prepared to proclaim Toyota-like quality.
Great Oldsmobile.
Bought a fully loaded lumina van in late 93. It was the new 94 style just hitting the market. But in the summer of 96 we had a bad head on collision on our family vacation. Every one walked away with minor injury's. The police said the vans design saved our lives. So we decided to upgrade to the upper level olds silhouette we couldn't afford back in 93. But anyway we bought with leather and the whole works. 110,000 miles and 14 years later we have only needed a wheel bearing. Its fiberglass body still looks new. It's really been an amazing quality van. We would recommend this van to any family because of its reliability and especially the plastic sides. Great with kids around! Buy one!
Silhouette in Plastic is Permanent
The Silhouette is avant garde in styling. It is very versatile - one can remove all five rear seats in four minutes. It is compact and parks well. We have used it for project hauling, and trips to recycling. It is vehicle that earns your respect every day.
