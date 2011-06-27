This is a 2014 bought Jul 14. Did not want a CVT so the base model was only available. Basic operation no issues. Braking, accel, paint, tires, oil consumption (none), Radio, Dash indicators, visibility, fuel consumption 33-40, manual trans 5 spd, long trips great, steering, traction great in rain, cross wind in Tx good, internal room for 5, internal room for stuff surprising for a little car. Purpose of this car was for long trips (18000mi) thus 72K mi in 4 years. Main expense is oil and oil filters every 5K miles. Did have to replace 1 rear wheel bearing @65K miles. Tires replaced at 65K miles, should have replaced @60K. I use synthetic oil and Nissan oil filters. Car power is good enough and can get to 80+ ramping on freeway in Tx. Would like a 6 speed but 5 works. Need to rev to 5k rpm to get full power. Has coolant Temp indicator that I require. Few cars I checked still had a temp gauge. This car has seats that beat any other cars I have driven on long trips. Secret is the lumbar support, there is no adjustment, just the best seats for long trips. Can pack a lot in the back. Great leg room in back and can seat 3 adults in back. Baby seat attachment points for 3 seats in rear. Storage with back seat up is good for trip. I wish It had auto door locks, cruise, 14 gal gas tank, and arm rests both front seats. Average Mileage indicator over states and sometimes under states actual average mileage. The gas pedal is not positioned well for long distance but I can position my foot so it is fine. Cruise would take care of this. Driving experience has been great in town or on highway. In Tx, speed limits up to 85 no issue. Rpm is about 4200 at 85 and mileage drops to 30 or so but power is not an issue and tracks as well as any car I drive. One of my first trips was to Chicago and hit extreme rain storm on highway. We were 1 of the few cars driving with high winds, dumping rain, and hail. No problems. I was extremely surprised at the traction and stability, the traction control did not activate but it does work when needed, just rock solid steering and traction. Continental tires may be the reason. Around town is great with small turning radius, visibility, fuel 36+, and great AC. Mileage ranges 30 -40+. Speed and hills make a difference. Flat: 80 = 30-32, 75 = 33, 70 = 34, 65 = 35-36, 45 = 40 At times on flat road at 45 I got 40+ When I take it easy at 65 flat roads I get 36-38 mpg. I did not want CVT nor too much technology so decided on this car. It has hand crank windows but does have power outside mirrors. I have to remember to lock the rear hatch and would be nice if it was power lock. Glove box is good. Drink holders are functional but could be better especially holder in door. Would like a better spot for 2 cell phones. I use an inverter for 120V computer or cell phone power and works fine using 12V power port. At night, cannot see key ignition location with door closed. 72k+ miles This is a 'simple' car with AC that covers Tx. 105+ days, gets good gas mileage, long distance driving comfort, plenty rear leg and head room (6' 2), plenty of space for luggage or groceries, one maintenance issue rear bearing cost $100 and I replaced it, uses no oil, paint looks good, good traction, and tracks well in cross winds. Does not have a CVT and car computer is not impacted by outside hackers. Good little car.

