Estimated values
2014 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,156
|$5,699
|$7,176
|Clean
|$3,941
|$5,410
|$6,785
|Average
|$3,510
|$4,831
|$6,004
|Rough
|$3,078
|$4,252
|$5,223
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,918
|$5,385
|$6,789
|Clean
|$3,715
|$5,112
|$6,420
|Average
|$3,308
|$4,565
|$5,681
|Rough
|$2,902
|$4,018
|$4,942
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,352
|$5,943
|$7,466
|Clean
|$4,126
|$5,641
|$7,060
|Average
|$3,675
|$5,038
|$6,247
|Rough
|$3,223
|$4,434
|$5,435