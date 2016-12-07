2017 Nissan Versa Note Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior with an adult-friendly backseat
- Affordable base price
- Clever cargo space
- High fuel economy
- Slow acceleration and lackluster handling
- Noisy engine doesn't sound very refined
- No telescoping steering wheel
- Low-quality interior materials
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Versa Note does Edmunds recommend?
The base S Plus trim is far too bare-bones even for the price, with hand-cranked windows and an actual key to open and start the car. We recommend stepping up to the SV trim so you won't feel like you got stuck with the last car at a rental counter.
Stepping up to higher trims yields diminishing returns, particularly if you're in the majority who own a smartphone. Free apps for navigation and entertainment are a fine substitute for the factory options and features.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.0 / 5
There was a time when the Versa Note would have been considered an admirable hatchback for shoppers on a tight budget. Recently, however, even this humble vehicle class has experienced significant gains in quality, feature content and performance, but the Versa has somehow missed this renaissance.
Compared to competing hatchbacks, the Versa Note is slow, not particularly engaging to drive and lacking in refinement. To its credit, it does offer a lot of rear passenger space and a clever cargo system, but these are not enough to warrant a strong recommendation. We suggest checking out the alternatives before settling on the Versa Note.
2017 Nissan Versa Note models
The 2017 Nissan Versa Note hatchback seats five and is offered in four trim levels: S Plus, SV, SR and SL. It's powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (109 horsepower, 107 pound-feet of torque), routed through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) on the way to the front wheels.
Standard feature highlights for the base S Plus trim include 15-inch steel wheels, air conditioning, a tilt-only steering wheel, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone integration and a four-speaker CD player with auxiliary audio input.
The SV trim adds remote keyless entry, cruise control, power windows, upgraded gauges, additional interior trim, upgraded cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat with an armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an adjustable cargo floor, a 5-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB-iPod audio input, satellite radio and a hands-free text messaging assistant.
Stepping up to the SR trim adds sporty exterior treatments, 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, keyless ignition, Nissan's Easy-Fill Tire Alert system that beeps when the correct pressure has been reached, a sport steering wheel, faux suede upholstery and a center rear armrest. At the top of the Versa Note range, the SL trim is enhanced with a 5.8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system with real-time traffic, a suite of mobile apps, a 360-degree camera system and heated front seats.
Some features are available on supporting trims as options.
Trim tested
Driving2.5
Comfort2.5
Interior3.0
Utility3.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.0 / 5
|Driving
|2.5
|Comfort
|2.5
|Interior
|3.0
|Utility
|3.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Nissan Versa Note.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Versa Note models:
- RearView Monitor
- Gives you a view of what's behind you on the dash-mounted screen.
- Around View Monitor
- Delivers a bird's-eye view of your car, taking any guesswork out of maneuvering in tight spaces.
- Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant
- Helps to keep your eyes on the road by reading messages and responding with pre-selected texts.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Versa Note
Related Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Nissan Titan 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2019 NV200
- Nissan Frontier 2019
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- Nissan GT-R 2020
- Nissan LEAF 2019