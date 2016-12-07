  1. Home
2017 Nissan Versa Note Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior with an adult-friendly backseat
  • Affordable base price
  • Clever cargo space
  • High fuel economy
  • Slow acceleration and lackluster handling
  • Noisy engine doesn't sound very refined
  • No telescoping steering wheel
  • Low-quality interior materials
Which Versa Note does Edmunds recommend?

The base S Plus trim is far too bare-bones even for the price, with hand-cranked windows and an actual key to open and start the car. We recommend stepping up to the SV trim so you won't feel like you got stuck with the last car at a rental counter.

Stepping up to higher trims yields diminishing returns, particularly if you're in the majority who own a smartphone. Free apps for navigation and entertainment are a fine substitute for the factory options and features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.0 / 5

There was a time when the Versa Note would have been considered an admirable hatchback for shoppers on a tight budget. Recently, however, even this humble vehicle class has experienced significant gains in quality, feature content and performance, but the Versa has somehow missed this renaissance.

Compared to competing hatchbacks, the Versa Note is slow, not particularly engaging to drive and lacking in refinement. To its credit, it does offer a lot of rear passenger space and a clever cargo system, but these are not enough to warrant a strong recommendation. We suggest checking out the alternatives before settling on the Versa Note.

2017 Nissan Versa Note models

The 2017 Nissan Versa Note hatchback seats five and is offered in four trim levels: S Plus, SV, SR and SL. It's powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (109 horsepower, 107 pound-feet of torque), routed through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) on the way to the front wheels.

Standard feature highlights for the base S Plus trim include 15-inch steel wheels, air conditioning, a tilt-only steering wheel, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone integration and a four-speaker CD player with auxiliary audio input.

The SV trim adds remote keyless entry, cruise control, power windows, upgraded gauges, additional interior trim, upgraded cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat with an armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an adjustable cargo floor, a 5-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB-iPod audio input, satellite radio and a hands-free text messaging assistant.

Stepping up to the SR trim adds sporty exterior treatments, 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, keyless ignition, Nissan's Easy-Fill Tire Alert system that beeps when the correct pressure has been reached, a sport steering wheel, faux suede upholstery and a center rear armrest. At the top of the Versa Note range, the SL trim is enhanced with a 5.8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system with real-time traffic, a suite of mobile apps, a 360-degree camera system and heated front seats.

Some features are available on supporting trims as options.

Trim tested

2014 Nissan Versa Note SV Hatchback (1.6L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD)

Driving

2.5
With a meager 109-horsepower 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, nontraditional transmission and uninspiring handling, the Versa Note offers little in terms of performance. This is strictly a point A to point B car with minimal entertainment in between.

Acceleration

2.5
It took us a very long 10.4 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is slow even for an economy hatchback. The SV model's continuously variable transmission (CVT) causes the engine to drone loudly when accelerating, making it feel even weaker.

Braking

2.5
The pedal is uncharacteristically firm and quick to respond for this class. Still, in Edmunds testing the Versa Note required 125 feet to stop from 60 mph, slightly longer than average.

Steering

1.0
Perhaps the worst part of this car, the Versa's fuel-saving electric-assist power steering offers artificial, springy feedback and lackluster response. The result is a very vague feeling through the wheel that doesn't inspire confidence.

Handling

2.5
Despite the lack of feedback through the steering wheel, the Versa Note handles reasonably well around corners and over big bumps in the pavement. That said, it's rarely fun, just competent.

Drivability

3.0
In spite of its tepid performance, the Versa Note is an adequate day-to-day driver. Its small size makes it a good grocery-getter and an easy parker. The high-winding CVT can be annoying, though.

Comfort

2.5
The Versa Note is plagued by below-average seat comfort, a jittery ride and plenty of wind, road and engine noise. These are low scores even for the economy hatchback class.

Seat comfort

2.5
A rare instance in which the rear seats offer more room and comfort than the front seats. The lumpy buckets offer decent adjustment but little lateral support.

Ride comfort

2.5
Ride comfort is typical for a small car, which means it feels busy over bumps and is negatively affected by crosswinds. Other choices in the segment do a better job.

Noise & vibration

2.5
Wind, tire and engine noise is evident most of the time and will prove excessive for some. Under acceleration, the engine emits a loud cow-like groan until you lift off the pedal.

Interior

3.0
A few clever and unexpected measures offset the usual subcompact interior qualities and drawbacks. The Versa Note SV's materials are notably better than those on the lower trim levels, but they're not much better than average for the segment.

Ease of use

2.0
Taller drivers will find the cabin controls a bit hard to reach. The driving position, armrests and placement of window switches all feel out of place.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
Entry and exit is easy from any seat. As an added bonus, the rear doors open almost to 90 degrees for unusually good access when space allows for it.

Driving position

2.0
The lack of a telescoping steering column means that slightly taller-than-average drivers will either have to sit uncomfortably close or have an awkward reach to the steering wheel.

Roominess

3.0
The rear seat room is excellent, particularly when it comes to legroom. The cabin feels open and airy for such a small car.

Visibility

3.0
We found the sight lines above average for a hatchback, with no blind spots. The optional rearview and the 360-degree camera system are unusual for this segment and somewhat unnecessary unless it's loaded to the ceiling with cargo.

Quality

3.0
The overall build quality of the Versa Note may meet some lower expectations, but among rivals it's noticeably downmarket. Even higher-trimmed Versa Notes will remind you that you're in an economy car.

Utility

3.0
Cargo space is about average for the class behind the rear seats but small when it comes to maximum capacity. The rear seats do fold flat, and the adjustable cargo floor could prove useful in some cases.

Small-item storage

2.5
Storage for your personal items is limited to a few small door pockets and cupholders. Rivals offer larger and more intelligent solutions.

Cargo space

3.0
The Versa Note's 18.8-cubic-foot cargo space behind the rear seats and maximum 38.3-cubic-foot capacity isn't impressive, but Nissan's Divide-N-Hide cargo floor allows you to store flat items (purses, laptops, briefcases) out of sight while providing a larger space on top.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Nissan Versa Note.

5(40%)
4(60%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Took a risk and fell in love with this car!
Karen and Phillip,06/21/2017
1.6 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
This is now the second Nissan Versa Note we purchased. No base model for us the SV wirh appearance package for him and the SR with tech and navigation for me. What I like is quiet and smooth ride without feeling like I am in a small car. I like good vision all around the car and ample head room. Has a roomy feel unlike others that I tested.I tested all cars in the same category and choose the versa note. The gas mileage made up for the suv ride I previously had. It has pick up for interstate driving and it handles the rode great. I had to give up the old thinking big is better and safer and try something different.
versa4life!!
nunya,01/07/2018
1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
depending on ur driving behavior and the money that u have, this car is the "best bang" for ur buck!! the "overall" effectiveness, efficiency, and utility of this car is EXCELLENT for the price (i paid 16K out the door). the mileage i get is 38.2 miles per gallon and it's running off fuel. would love to have a leaf or even a hybrid, but those cars are ridiculously priced so i REFUSE to pay that kinda money out for basically the same car i get in my versa. btw, this is my 3rd versa and i continue to be "in-love" with my car. so yeah, if u want cost-effectiveness in a product, coupled with utility and kewtness, the versa is ur car. the yaris and fit have "nothing" on this car and this car is easily 2-3K less in cost. ok, enjoy!
Versa SV is my mini suv
Cheryl Stahl,03/30/2018
1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
Do not buy this if you want a sports car with great acceleraton. It does just fine for a 4cyl engine and gas mileage is great. Exterior is a bit deceiving because it's bigger inside than it looks. This car fit what our needs are ; gas mileage, room, and low mileage. Easy fold down back seats for extra carrying space, roomy back seat area for passengers which is surprising. We weren't in need of alot of extra bells and whistles and are pleased with option of having the SiriusXM ( love it) and back up camera. Just gotta be careful of cement parking dividers in parking lots as car is low to ground, but so easy to manuevor. Also, my husband is a big man and he fits better in this car than our Nissan truck, go figure. Have had car about 6 months now and am so pleased with gas mileage and storage capacity. When I put my seat covers on to protect the material, I put thin cushions b/t the seat and seat covers because I find the seats a bit hard on a long trip. Other than that, I really like the car and it suits our needs and love that I don't have to deal with constantly putting gas in it. Am also loving the hatch back. I put a protective cover that is connected to back seat and it covers the'floor' section in back so when I get plants or whatever I don't have to be concerned if something spills on it and I can just pick it up and shake it out without removing it. Enough room to put all kinds of things back there, and it's easy access. April 1st This car has been exactly what we needed. It was a fit from day one. It’s perfect for the two of us and we can zip around in it and the gas savings has been the big advantage for us. Besides the savings at gas pump, I rarely have to deal with gas stations since my husband fills it up and and it’s so great on gas. And love the mini ‘SUV’ design with the hatchback design so we can put extra cargo so easily in back. It’s just so convenient. It’s a smaller car but not too small that you feel unsafe or cramped. In fact it’s inside design is rather roomy in front seat and back seat for the size of car it is. I’m loving it because it’s so useful for what we wanted it for, something gas friendly but not too small for all the stuff we can tote in it. Main thing is it’s running great and have had no problems in that regard.
Versatile Versa Note
Alaburn518,07/11/2018
1.6 S Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
I drive this car for work, before I started driving it the car had an engine harness wiring issue that required a Nissan engineer take the car to New Jersey to figure it's problem out, ended up taking 2 months to get the car back. It's been great since. Amazing mpg as a delivery vehicle. You d be surprised how much this little thing will fit, it's much more comfortable than the other small cars available too us, our yaris is uncomfortable on long hauls, our fiesta is just a ticking time bomb on it's last leg with the transmission, our impreza is unimprezzive always getting repairs, and our other two aren't the same category so no need to compare. But the versa has the most comfortable interior over the impreza and much comfier than the yaris. Gas mileage has been phenomenal. The CVT actually isn't too bad, pick-up in town is perfect, highway it's a tad slow, dirt roads can be terrifying with the skinny tires, brakes have been outstanding, entertainment system is your typical bland base system any car brand offers. Visibility is another major plus over the impreza and yaris, all in all for our purpose it's amazing. If you need a good delivery vehicle for inner city purposes, check out the versa, it's a amazing city car.
See all 5 reviews of the 2017 Nissan Versa Note
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
109 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Versa Note models:

RearView Monitor
Gives you a view of what's behind you on the dash-mounted screen.
Around View Monitor
Delivers a bird's-eye view of your car, taking any guesswork out of maneuvering in tight spaces.
Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant
Helps to keep your eyes on the road by reading messages and responding with pre-selected texts.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

