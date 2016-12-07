Do not buy this if you want a sports car with great acceleraton. It does just fine for a 4cyl engine and gas mileage is great. Exterior is a bit deceiving because it's bigger inside than it looks. This car fit what our needs are ; gas mileage, room, and low mileage. Easy fold down back seats for extra carrying space, roomy back seat area for passengers which is surprising. We weren't in need of alot of extra bells and whistles and are pleased with option of having the SiriusXM ( love it) and back up camera. Just gotta be careful of cement parking dividers in parking lots as car is low to ground, but so easy to manuevor. Also, my husband is a big man and he fits better in this car than our Nissan truck, go figure. Have had car about 6 months now and am so pleased with gas mileage and storage capacity. When I put my seat covers on to protect the material, I put thin cushions b/t the seat and seat covers because I find the seats a bit hard on a long trip. Other than that, I really like the car and it suits our needs and love that I don't have to deal with constantly putting gas in it. Am also loving the hatch back. I put a protective cover that is connected to back seat and it covers the'floor' section in back so when I get plants or whatever I don't have to be concerned if something spills on it and I can just pick it up and shake it out without removing it. Enough room to put all kinds of things back there, and it's easy access. April 1st This car has been exactly what we needed. It was a fit from day one. It’s perfect for the two of us and we can zip around in it and the gas savings has been the big advantage for us. Besides the savings at gas pump, I rarely have to deal with gas stations since my husband fills it up and and it’s so great on gas. And love the mini ‘SUV’ design with the hatchback design so we can put extra cargo so easily in back. It’s just so convenient. It’s a smaller car but not too small that you feel unsafe or cramped. In fact it’s inside design is rather roomy in front seat and back seat for the size of car it is. I’m loving it because it’s so useful for what we wanted it for, something gas friendly but not too small for all the stuff we can tote in it. Main thing is it’s running great and have had no problems in that regard.

