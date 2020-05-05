Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV

    51,132 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    $1,446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S Plus in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S Plus

    38,670 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,188

    $2,413 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV

    31,355 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,799

    $1,904 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SR in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SR

    55,430 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,358

    $1,745 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S in White
    certified

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S

    64,752 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,700

    $1,974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV

    69,760 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,498

    $1,616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV

    33,520 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,999

    $1,621 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV

    51,777 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    $2,472 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV

    31,031 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,999

    $1,717 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV

    73,032 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,969

    $3,634 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SR in White
    used

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SR

    48,756 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    $1,414 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV

    81,874 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV in Gray
    used

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV

    24,692 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,417

    $1,151 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV

    94,447 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,999

    $881 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV

    29,515 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV

    65,257 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,999

    $1,230 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S Plus in White
    used

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S Plus

    71,768 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,799

    $598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV

    69,736 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,942

    $536 Below Market
    Details

Fun to drive, great mileage
David Allin,08/05/2016
1.6 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
First, the Versa Note is almost totally unrelated to the other Versa models. It's a different platform that is more solid and much better looking. When you close the doors, you hear a nice muffled 'thunk', not the tinny clank of most economy cars. The whole car feels very tight, and is extremely quiet inside, with no squeaks or rattles and little tire and wind noise. The interior is simple, but the materials all feel sturdy and look attractive, which is standard for Nissans. I traded in a 2005 Sentra with 108K miles, and the cloth interior of that car still looked just like new. The Note's interior is very spacious, especially for such a small car, with plenty of leg room in the back seats for two adults. The cargo area is adequate, with a floor that can be positioned at two heights, and the rear seatbacks fold down almost flat. Unlike most cars these days, the rear side windows roll all the way down and out of sight in the doors. The car handles extremely well, and stops on a dime. In order to make it good great mileage, however, Nissan put a very small engine in it, combined with a CVT transmission that is programmed to save gas. As a result the car is not a pocket rocket, although the acceleration is adequate. Going up Nine-Mile hill at 75mph with the AC on is a strain, but otherwise the car can keep up with traffic pretty well. I've found that a gentle pressure on the gas pedal will actually result in better acceleration than pushing it to the floor. Still, we use our Murano for long trips, and the Note in town, where it scoots around happily. There's an old sports car saying that it's more fun to drive a slow car fast than a fast car slow, and it applies here. I bought the SL, with all the bells and whistles, and for the most part they are worth the extra cost. The satellite radio is great, and the car's sound system is better than the one in my Murano. One of the main features we were looking for was visibility, and in addition to the great arrangement of windows, the SL has the around-view monitor, with cameras on all sides that produce a picture on the center screen of a birds-eye view of the car when backing up. The cameras can also be turned on when pulling forward into a parking space. The navigation systems is okay, but not as good as my Garmin, and clearly has not been updated for at least four years. The Sirius Travel Link is a nice feature, giving you the prices of gas at nearby stations, movie listings in the area, stock prices, and weather info. It also provides you real-time traffic alerts. All of these can be accessed using voice commands that work fairly well. Instrumentation is limited to tach, speedo, and gas gauge; all other systems are just warning lights. The HVAC is the same one that was in my 2005 Sentra, but it works well. Judging by our experience with previous Nissans over the last 20 years, we expect this car to be trouble-free for as long as we own it. Yes, I wish it had a little more power, but we love the car anyway. UPDATE: After owning and driving the car for ten months, my previous praise still stands. I'm averaging 31-39 mpg, depending on type of driving, and have had absolutely no problems with the car. I have learned how to modulate the accelerator to achieve better acceleration; a steady, firm but moderate pressure on the gas pedal allows the CVT to spool up properly and bring the car to speed quickly. You can't accelerate by the sound of the engine or the sweep of the tach like most cars; instead you just watch the speedometer and let the CVT figure out how to best move the car forward. Driving this way has made me far less aware of the limited power of the engine. I always enjoy driving the car, and it really scoots around town, while cruising comfortably on the highway. It's a fun car, but also practical and totally reliable.
