Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note for Sale Near Me

- 76,249 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,993$1,789 Below Market
- 109,438 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,495$1,693 Below Market
- 113,190 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,800$2,281 Below Market
- 87,007 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,499$2,740 Below Market
- 61,327 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,500
- 83,424 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,481$1,206 Below Market
- 98,275 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$1,594 Below Market
- 126,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000$1,409 Below Market
- 26,063 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,981$910 Below Market
- 76,530 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,232$1,515 Below Market
- 78,714 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,388$1,281 Below Market
- 76,835 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,771$1,047 Below Market
- 121,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$731 Below Market
- 63,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500$768 Below Market
- 101,883 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,350$977 Below Market
- 92,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,270$511 Below Market
- 80,933 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,400$473 Below Market
- 59,000 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,570
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Stacey,08/05/2016
1.6 S Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
I have owned my Note for a little over two years and have about 60,000 miles on it. I have a long work commute and was sick of giving half my money to the oil industry. I get about 37mpg. Compared to similar cars, the Note has a lot of space and cargo room. Five of us to Florida on a camping trip cargo room. Mine did come with an unlimited power train warranty from the dealership. I have kept up with every single required maintenance. I love my car, but if you're looking for a sports tuner, this isn't it. This is a good run around with the kids car. It's like my mini SUV. BTW, my husband is 6'2" and has plenty of head and leg room, which was one of his big concerns when I decided to go to a small car. *Update* I have now owned the car for just shy of 4 years. It has around 100,000 miles on it. I am no longer the main driver. As the kids grew the car got small. My husband now uses it as a commuter. He drives about 110 miles per day round trip. As of now, we still get great mpg, and have had no major issues. I was informed by my mechanic on the last oil change that the timing cover seems to be leaking slightly, but he didn't feel it was of any major concern. We continue to follow the maintenance schedule to the T. I have down graded the "value" to a 3 star. Though we've had good luck with this car, this car does not hold it's value. We almost have it paid off, but are still WAY upside down on the book value.
