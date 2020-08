Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note for Sale Near Me

Lou Bachrodt BMW - Rockford / Illinois

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

35 Combined MPG ( 31 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1CE2CP5EL399276

Stock: AC10166A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020