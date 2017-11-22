2018 Nissan Versa Note Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior with an adult-friendly back seat
- Affordable base price
- Clever cargo space
- High fuel economy
- Slow acceleration and lackluster handling
- Noisy engine doesn't sound very refined
- No telescoping steering wheel
- Low-quality interior materials
Which Versa Note does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.6 / 10
The 2018 Versa Note might be considered a suitable hatchback for young drivers or shoppers on a tight budget. But among its competitors in the humble subcompact class, the Versa Note will come up short for most buyers.
The Versa Note is sluggish compared to most competing models, not particularly fun to drive and lacking in creature comforts. It does offer comparatively generous rear passenger space and a cleverly designed cargo system, but these assets are not enough to earn it a strong recommendation. We suggest checking out the alternatives before settling on the Versa Note.
2018 Nissan Versa Note models
The 2018 Nissan Versa Note hatchback seats five and is offered in three trim levels: S, SV and SR. It's powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (109 horsepower, 107 pound-feet of torque), routed through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) on the way to the front wheels.
Standard feature highlights for the base S trim include 15-inch steel wheels, air conditioning, power mirrors, a tilt-only steering wheel, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone integration, and a four-speaker CD player with auxiliary audio input.
The SV trim adds remote keyless entry, cruise control, power windows and locks, upgraded gauges, additional interior trim, upgraded cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat with an armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an adjustable cargo floor, a 5-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB-iPod audio input, satellite radio and a hands-free text messaging assistant.
The top-of-the-range SR trim adds such features as sporty exterior treatments, 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, remote keyless ignition and entry, a vehicle immobilizer system, Nissan's Easy-Fill Tire Alert system (beeps when the correct pressure has been reached), a sport steering wheel, simulated suede upholstery and a center rear armrest.
Later in the model year, a rearview camera and a 7-inch touchscreen were added as standard equipment. Nissan refers to these as 2018.5 model year vehicles.
Some features are available as options on lower trim levels.
Trim tested
The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Nissan Versa Note SV Hatchback (1.6L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD)
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2014, the current Nissan Versa Note has received some revisions, including more standard and optional features added throughout its life cycle. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 2018 Versa Note, however.
Driving6.5
Comfort6.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.6 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|6.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Versa Note models:
- RearView Monitor
- Gives you a view of what's behind you on the dash-mounted screen.
- Easy-Fill Tire Alert
- Ensures safe tire pressure by signaling when the proper inflation level is reached.
- Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant
- Helps to keep your eyes on the road by reading messages and responding with preselected texts.
