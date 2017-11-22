  1. Home
2018 Nissan Versa Note Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior with an adult-friendly back seat
  • Affordable base price
  • Clever cargo space
  • High fuel economy
  • Slow acceleration and lackluster handling
  • Noisy engine doesn't sound very refined
  • No telescoping steering wheel
  • Low-quality interior materials
Which Versa Note does Edmunds recommend?

The plain Jane interior and hand-crank windows make the base S model a poor choice, even at a bargain-basement price. We recommend taking one step up to the SV trim level for its useful added features and more nicely outfitted cabin.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.6 / 10

The 2018 Versa Note might be considered a suitable hatchback for young drivers or shoppers on a tight budget. But among its competitors in the humble subcompact class, the Versa Note will come up short for most buyers.

The Versa Note is sluggish compared to most competing models, not particularly fun to drive and lacking in creature comforts. It does offer comparatively generous rear passenger space and a cleverly designed cargo system, but these assets are not enough to earn it a strong recommendation. We suggest checking out the alternatives before settling on the Versa Note.

2018 Nissan Versa Note models

The 2018 Nissan Versa Note hatchback seats five and is offered in three trim levels: S, SV and SR. It's powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (109 horsepower, 107 pound-feet of torque), routed through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) on the way to the front wheels.

Standard feature highlights for the base S trim include 15-inch steel wheels, air conditioning, power mirrors, a tilt-only steering wheel, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone integration, and a four-speaker CD player with auxiliary audio input.

The SV trim adds remote keyless entry, cruise control, power windows and locks, upgraded gauges, additional interior trim, upgraded cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat with an armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an adjustable cargo floor, a 5-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB-iPod audio input, satellite radio and a hands-free text messaging assistant.

The top-of-the-range SR trim adds such features as sporty exterior treatments, 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, remote keyless ignition and entry, a vehicle immobilizer system, Nissan's Easy-Fill Tire Alert system (beeps when the correct pressure has been reached), a sport steering wheel, simulated suede upholstery and a center rear armrest.

Later in the model year, a rearview camera and a 7-inch touchscreen were added as standard equipment. Nissan refers to these as 2018.5 model year vehicles.

Some features are available as options on lower trim levels.

Trim tested

The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Nissan Versa Note SV Hatchback (1.6L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD)

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2014, the current Nissan Versa Note has received some revisions, including more standard and optional features added throughout its life cycle. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 2018 Versa Note, however.

Driving

6.5
With a meager 109-horsepower four-cylinder engine, nontraditional continuously variable transmission automatic transmission (CVT) and uninspiring handling, the Versa Note offers little in terms of performance. This is strictly a point A to point B car with minimal entertainment in between.

Acceleration

6.0
It took us a very long 10.4 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is slow even for an economy hatchback. The Versa Note's CVT causes the engine to drone loudly when accelerating, making it feel even weaker.

Braking

6.5
The pedal is uncharacteristically firm and quick to respond for this class. Still, in Edmunds testing the Versa Note required 125 feet to stop from 60 mph, slightly longer than average.

Steering

5.0
Perhaps the worst part of this car, the Versa's fuel-saving electric power-assisted steering offers artificial, springy feedback and lackluster response. The result is a vague feeling through the wheel that doesn't inspire confidence.

Handling

6.0
Despite the lack of feedback through the steering wheel, the Versa Note handles reasonably well around corners and over big bumps in the pavement. That said, it's rarely fun, just competent.

Drivability

7.0
In spite of its tepid performance, the Versa Note is an adequate day-to-day driver. Its small size makes it a good grocery-getter and an easy parker. The high-winding CVT can be annoying, though.

Comfort

6.0
The Versa Note is plagued by below-average seat comfort, a jittery ride and plenty of wind, road and engine noise. These are low scores even for the economy hatchback class.

Seat comfort

6.5
A rare instance in which the rear seats offer more room and comfort than the front seats. The lumpy front buckets offer decent adjustment but little lateral support.

Ride comfort

6.0
Ride comfort is typical for a small car, which means it feels busy over bumps and is negatively affected by crosswinds. Other choices in the segment do a better job.

Noise & vibration

5.5
Wind, tire and engine noise is evident most of the time and will prove excessive for some. Under acceleration, the engine emits a loud cowlike groan until you lift off the pedal.

Interior

7.5
A few clever and unexpected measures offset the usual subcompact interior qualities and drawbacks. The Versa Note SV's materials are notably better than those on the lower trim level, but they're not much better than average for the segment.

Ease of use

6.5
Taller drivers will find the cabin controls a bit hard to reach. The driving position, armrests and placement of window switches all feel out of place.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Entry and exit are easy from any seat. As a bonus, the rear doors open almost to 90 degrees for unusually good access when space allows for it.

Driving position

The lack of a telescoping steering column means that slightly taller than average drivers will either have to sit uncomfortably close or have an awkward reach to the steering wheel.

Roominess

8.0
The rear seat room is excellent, particularly when it comes to legroom. The cabin feels open and airy for such a small car.

Visibility

8.0
We found the sight lines above average for a hatchback, with no blind spots. The optional rearview camera system is somewhat unnecessary unless the vehicle is loaded to the ceiling with cargo.

Quality

7.0
The overall build quality of the Versa Note may meet some lower expectations, but among rivals it's noticeably downmarket. Even higher-trimmed Versa Notes will remind you that you're in an economy car.

Utility

7.0
Cargo space is about average for the class behind the rear seats but small when it comes to maximum capacity. The rear seats do fold flat, and the multi-adjustable cargo floor could prove useful in some cases.

Small-item storage

Storage for your personal items is limited to a few small door pockets and cupholders. Rivals offer larger and more intelligent solutions.

Cargo space

The Versa Note's 18.8-cubic-foot cargo space behind the rear seats and maximum 38.3-cubic-foot capacity aren't impressive, but Nissan's Divide-N-Hide cargo floor allows you to store flat items (purses, laptops, briefcases) out of sight while providing a larger space on top.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Nissan Versa Note.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loving this car!
Hannah Z.,02/13/2018
SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
Recently purchased a 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV. I walked into the dealership with the idea that I wanted an SUV, because I needed more room for my growing family. I had been driving around a 1999 Toyota Corolla for 6 years, and wanted to upgrade to something with more space. Fuel efficiency was still important to me, though, so I had my sights set originally on a new Nissan Rogue (33 mpg hwy). However, the minute I drive the Versa I knew it was exactly what I had been looking for! The S model was a bit basic for me, so I upgraded to the SV which includes power locks and windows, full screen radio, and a backup camera. Not only does this little car out-do my beloved Corolla in gas mileage, but its a surprisingly smooth ride! Visibility and handling are excellent....I actually test drove my new car on a snowy Denver afternoon and was blown away by how well it performed. The brakes are very sensitive, which I love as a mom with kiddos in the backseat. The seats in the SV have an upgraded cloth, and the comfort level is reflective of that. My 6'2" husband can fit comfortably in the front AND back seats. It's crazy how much room is in this car! The back seats fold down, so with the hatchback I can pack everything from a Christmas tree to camping gear without issues. As for the interior design, I will say that the S model did have a bit of a chintzy feel to it, but the SV interior feels much more quality. At only a thousand dollars more, it was a necessary upgrade! The only thing that I do find slightly off putting is the delayed acceleration of this car. For me though, this is probably a good thing because it keeps me from being too much of a speed racer! For the value, I would say this is an excellent vehicle, especially for commuters who need efficient fuel economy. I purchased my vehicle with an extended warranty, as this is my first Nissan and to my knowledge this brand is not quite to the level of Honda or Toyota in terms of reliability yet. For Denver shoppers, I highly recommend purchasing from Larry H. Miller Nissan on 104th Avenue. Their staff (service, sales, and finance) are top-notch professionals. My buying experience was hands down the best I have ever had with any car, and if this car proves to be as reliable as expected then I am officially a Nissan driver for life.
Car is junk
Bob white,09/06/2018
SV w/Prod. End 05/18 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
Very cap materials used in construction. Very small and noisy engine. Controls not thought out. Rides rough , sterring wheel shakes when stopped at red light. Limited rear visability.
See all 2 reviews of the 2018 Nissan Versa Note
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
109 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Versa Note models:

RearView Monitor
Gives you a view of what's behind you on the dash-mounted screen.
Easy-Fill Tire Alert
Ensures safe tire pressure by signaling when the proper inflation level is reached.
Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant
Helps to keep your eyes on the road by reading messages and responding with preselected texts.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

