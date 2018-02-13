Used 2018 Nissan Versa Note for Sale Near Me

939 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Versa Note Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 939 listings
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note SV

    41,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $9,288

    $2,944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note SV

    43,587 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    $2,079 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note SV

    28,605 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,447

    $2,349 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note SV

    33,498 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $10,399

    $1,765 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note SV

    45,067 miles

    $9,950

    $1,836 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note SV

    39,829 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $10,088

    $1,690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note SR in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note SR

    21,929 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,591

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note SV

    43,982 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $9,955

    $1,992 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note SV

    32,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $10,199

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note SV

    40,868 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $9,998

    $1,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note SV

    32,304 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $10,920

    $814 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note SV

    35,835 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $10,699

    $822 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note SV

    34,285 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,299

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note SV

    31,104 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $10,599

    $1,634 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note SV

    41,089 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,498

    $1,751 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note SV

    52,204 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,985

    $1,632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note S in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note S

    65,919 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan Versa Note SV

    43,114 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $10,290

    $1,686 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Versa Note searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 939 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Versa Note
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Versa Note

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Versa Note

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Versa Note
Overall Consumer Rating
2.52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 4
    (50%)
  • 1
    (50%)
Loving this car!
Hannah Z.,02/13/2018
SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
Recently purchased a 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV. I walked into the dealership with the idea that I wanted an SUV, because I needed more room for my growing family. I had been driving around a 1999 Toyota Corolla for 6 years, and wanted to upgrade to something with more space. Fuel efficiency was still important to me, though, so I had my sights set originally on a new Nissan Rogue (33 mpg hwy). However, the minute I drive the Versa I knew it was exactly what I had been looking for! The S model was a bit basic for me, so I upgraded to the SV which includes power locks and windows, full screen radio, and a backup camera. Not only does this little car out-do my beloved Corolla in gas mileage, but its a surprisingly smooth ride! Visibility and handling are excellent....I actually test drove my new car on a snowy Denver afternoon and was blown away by how well it performed. The brakes are very sensitive, which I love as a mom with kiddos in the backseat. The seats in the SV have an upgraded cloth, and the comfort level is reflective of that. My 6'2" husband can fit comfortably in the front AND back seats. It's crazy how much room is in this car! The back seats fold down, so with the hatchback I can pack everything from a Christmas tree to camping gear without issues. As for the interior design, I will say that the S model did have a bit of a chintzy feel to it, but the SV interior feels much more quality. At only a thousand dollars more, it was a necessary upgrade! The only thing that I do find slightly off putting is the delayed acceleration of this car. For me though, this is probably a good thing because it keeps me from being too much of a speed racer! For the value, I would say this is an excellent vehicle, especially for commuters who need efficient fuel economy. I purchased my vehicle with an extended warranty, as this is my first Nissan and to my knowledge this brand is not quite to the level of Honda or Toyota in terms of reliability yet. For Denver shoppers, I highly recommend purchasing from Larry H. Miller Nissan on 104th Avenue. Their staff (service, sales, and finance) are top-notch professionals. My buying experience was hands down the best I have ever had with any car, and if this car proves to be as reliable as expected then I am officially a Nissan driver for life.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Versa Note
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Versa Note info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings