Used 2018 Nissan Versa Note for Sale Near Me
939 listings
- 41,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$9,288$2,944 Below Market
- 43,587 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999$2,079 Below Market
- 28,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,447$2,349 Below Market
- 33,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,399$1,765 Below Market
- 45,067 miles
$9,950$1,836 Below Market
- 39,829 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,088$1,690 Below Market
- 21,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,591
- 43,982 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$9,955$1,992 Below Market
- 32,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,199
- 40,868 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$9,998$1,171 Below Market
- 32,304 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,920$814 Below Market
- 35,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,699$822 Below Market
- 34,285 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,299
- 31,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,599$1,634 Below Market
- 41,089 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,498$1,751 Below Market
- 52,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,985$1,632 Below Market
- 65,919 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,999
- 43,114 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,290$1,686 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Versa Note
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Versa Note
Hannah Z.,02/13/2018
SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
Recently purchased a 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV. I walked into the dealership with the idea that I wanted an SUV, because I needed more room for my growing family. I had been driving around a 1999 Toyota Corolla for 6 years, and wanted to upgrade to something with more space. Fuel efficiency was still important to me, though, so I had my sights set originally on a new Nissan Rogue (33 mpg hwy). However, the minute I drive the Versa I knew it was exactly what I had been looking for! The S model was a bit basic for me, so I upgraded to the SV which includes power locks and windows, full screen radio, and a backup camera. Not only does this little car out-do my beloved Corolla in gas mileage, but its a surprisingly smooth ride! Visibility and handling are excellent....I actually test drove my new car on a snowy Denver afternoon and was blown away by how well it performed. The brakes are very sensitive, which I love as a mom with kiddos in the backseat. The seats in the SV have an upgraded cloth, and the comfort level is reflective of that. My 6'2" husband can fit comfortably in the front AND back seats. It's crazy how much room is in this car! The back seats fold down, so with the hatchback I can pack everything from a Christmas tree to camping gear without issues. As for the interior design, I will say that the S model did have a bit of a chintzy feel to it, but the SV interior feels much more quality. At only a thousand dollars more, it was a necessary upgrade! The only thing that I do find slightly off putting is the delayed acceleration of this car. For me though, this is probably a good thing because it keeps me from being too much of a speed racer! For the value, I would say this is an excellent vehicle, especially for commuters who need efficient fuel economy. I purchased my vehicle with an extended warranty, as this is my first Nissan and to my knowledge this brand is not quite to the level of Honda or Toyota in terms of reliability yet. For Denver shoppers, I highly recommend purchasing from Larry H. Miller Nissan on 104th Avenue. Their staff (service, sales, and finance) are top-notch professionals. My buying experience was hands down the best I have ever had with any car, and if this car proves to be as reliable as expected then I am officially a Nissan driver for life.
