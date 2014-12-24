Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note for Sale Near Me

June 2018 update. This car after 22,000 miles give or take, is still the best small car I have ever driven. Since I have been driving for 58 years, I have owned and driven many small cars, many, many, thousands of miles. This is the best. Drives like a feather, good ride and comfort, not noisy, great 40+ OA mpg's and no probs. yet. Does well on long trips, and shorter jaunts too. How can you not love it? Oh, by the way, it's enormous inside--esp. in the back seat. If buying, get the 15" (that's "fifteen inch") alloy wheels: lighter, less expensive to replace tires, better ride, and look good. All the Best. June 2017 update: I grant that mileage driven on this car (purchased in 2014) is still quite low and that I am a conservative driver, but this car continues to impress. I am starting to resent the reviews of this vehicle in the leading consumer magazine to which I subscribe. They rate this car lower car than the Honda Fit and even the Chevy Sonic (!) but then say that the Fit is "unfit" for long trips and are below average in the "ride/noise" category. Also the Fit's rated reliability is lower than the Note's. As for the Sonic: the back seat is cramped, and the trunk with the seat backs put up, is like a shoebox; mpg's are considerably worse than the Note's and the Sonic's steering is described as "darty". So, for these and other reasons, the Note should be rated higher than the Fit and the Soncic--not lower! Add that steering is a joy, comfort is good, back seat is enormous, and great for trips because of, in part, relatively good "ride/noise". Another point: sales figures of Nissan Versa's (sedans and Notes) FAR outstrip the Fit and the Sonic (ref. www.subcompactculture.com blog). So where does CR come up with their opinions? (My take is that they don't much care for Nissans generally.) Original review: Purchased this SV Note in May 2014 and have over 5,000 miles on it. Went to Mobil 1 low friction oil (0W30) at 3500 miles and increased already excellent mileage by at least 1 mpg, so recommend. Car drives great, handles like a dream and is--for class--quiet from road and engine noise, and has a nice ride. Pump to pump mileage checks show consistently over 40 mpg in warm weather and this includes a wide variety of conditions (including hilly and mountainous) with usually two people aboard. Car looks good to my eye with upright stance (as compared to the Fit, for example.) So, looks good, rides and handles great with outstanding mileage and is enormous inside. Recommend. June 2016 addition to original review: Like this car more than ever. Great room inside, quiet and comfortable for class. Very good for long trips on highways as well as local driving. Excellent ingress and egress (wife and I are in 70's.) MPG's are outstanding. Very mixed driving and 40+ mpg's easily attainable in warm months. (We live in northeast). High/low range: 43 -- 36 depending on time of season. (Petroleum companies change their formulations in the cold months/areas of country so, partially as a result, cold weather driving drives mpg's down--a little known fact perhaps.) We have come to like the CVT; would not likely return to a conventional automatic tranny in any future car. Would buy this car again. Tips: reco the 15" (not 16") alloy wheels. There are a number of good reasons for this which won't go into here (except to say, e.g. looks, comfort, strength, mileage, cost, and so forth. Also recommend low friction oil such as Mobil l 0W30. My mpg's improved at least by 1 with this oil. Finally, please note that this car is now rated highest in category for reliability by CR. A winner! Dec. 2017 update: Not much to say differently from previous reviews and updates. Car still impresses. Mileage now c. 20,300. Reliability is still very good; ride and noise factors very good; car handles so beautifully it is a snap to toot around on secondary roads and in towns. But, as previously mentioned, a big plus of this car over others in it's class is that it is good on longer trips. In a word, very good on the highways over a length of time. I drove my son's 2007 Honda Fit Sport around recently (secondary and highway roads) and it is a fine little car esp. if you drive in a very spirited fashion. I confess, being older, to driving very conservatively, but not when I was younger so I can appreciate a snappy small car. But I would give the Versa NOTE a noticeable comfort edge esp. on highways and say that it is ideal for older folks--also because ingress and egress are outstanding. Perhaps the newer Fit is different. Anyway, this is the best small car I have ever driven, and I have driven small cars (owned 6, and rented many) for c. 57 years. I think I know something about small cars!. Highly recommend the NOTE.

