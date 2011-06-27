2019 Nissan Versa Note
- Increased availability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Part of the first Versa Note generation introduced for 2014
- Roomy interior with an adult-friendly back seat
- Affordable base price
- Clever cargo space
- High fuel economy
- Slow acceleration and lackluster handling
- Noisy engine doesn't sound very refined
- No telescoping steering wheel
- Low-quality interior materials
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Buyers expect more from their cars than ever before, and even subcompacts are starting to shed the econobox reputation. The 2019 Nissan Versa Note is something of an outlier, then. The tide was starting to shift by the time Nissan introduced the Versa Note in 2014, and minor additions throughout the years have done little to improve its standing.
There is one change that makes the 2019 Nissan Versa Note slightly more appealing than in previous years. A new 7-inch touchscreen is standard on every model, and some trims even feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It's a welcome addition, and an acknowledgment that today's shoppers — especially young buyers — expect more tech features. But we encourage shoppers to consider rivals given the Versa Note's deficiencies in performance, comfort and utility, as well as its lack of advanced driving aids.
Nissan Versa Note models
The 2019 Nissan Versa Note is a subcompact hatchback that seats five and is offered in three trim levels: S, SV and SR. It's powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (109 horsepower, 107 pound-feet of torque), routed through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) on the way to the front wheels.
Standard feature highlights for the base S trim include 15-inch steel wheels, air conditioning, power mirrors, a tilt-only steering wheel, intermittent wipers, a rearview camera, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone integration and music streaming, a hands-free text messaging assistant, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port and auxiliary audio input.
The SV trim adds remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, power windows and locks, upgraded gauges, chrome interior trim, upgraded cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat with an armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an adjustable cargo floor.
The top-of-the-range SR trim adds such features as sporty exterior treatments, 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, keyless ignition and entry, a vehicle immobilizer system, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, Nissan's Easy-Fill Tire Alert system (which beeps when the correct pressure has been reached), a sport steering wheel, simulated suede upholstery and a center rear armrest.
Some of the SR's convenience features can be added to the SV model via the SV Special Edition package. Notable dealer-installed accessories include floor mats, a cargo cover, a rear spoiler, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a premium speaker system.
|SV 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$16,550
|MPG
|31 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|109 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SR 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$18,360
|MPG
|31 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|109 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$15,650
|MPG
|31 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|109 hp @ 6000 rpm
Our experts’ favorite Versa Note safety features:
- RearView Monitor
- Gives you a view of what's behind you on the dash-mounted screen.
- Easy-Fill Tire Alert
- Ensures safe tire pressure by signaling when the proper inflation level is reached.
- Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant
- Helps to keep your eyes on the road by reading messages and responding with preselected texts.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Is the Nissan Versa Note a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Nissan Versa Note?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Versa Note:
Is the Nissan Versa Note reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan Versa Note a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Versa Note?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Versa Note is the 2019 Nissan Versa Note S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $15,650.
Other versions include:
- SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,550
- SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,360
- S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $15,650
What are the different models of Nissan Versa Note?
2019 Nissan Versa Note Overview
The 2019 Nissan Versa Note is offered in the following submodels: Versa Note Hatchback. Available styles include SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Versa Note?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Versa Note and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Versa Note.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Versa Note and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Versa Note featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan Versa Note?
Which 2019 Nissan Versa Notes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Nissan Versa Note for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Nissan Versa Note.
Can't find a new 2019 Nissan Versa Notes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Versa Note for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,029.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,117.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan Versa Note?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
