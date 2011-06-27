Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note Consumer Reviews

I love my Versa Note Stacey , 08/05/2016 1.6 S Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 167 of 168 people found this review helpful I have owned my Note for a little over two years and have about 60,000 miles on it. I have a long work commute and was sick of giving half my money to the oil industry. I get about 37mpg. Compared to similar cars, the Note has a lot of space and cargo room. Five of us to Florida on a camping trip cargo room. Mine did come with an unlimited power train warranty from the dealership. I have kept up with every single required maintenance. I love my car, but if you're looking for a sports tuner, this isn't it. This is a good run around with the kids car. It's like my mini SUV. BTW, my husband is 6'2" and has plenty of head and leg room, which was one of his big concerns when I decided to go to a small car. *Update* I have now owned the car for just shy of 4 years. It has around 100,000 miles on it. I am no longer the main driver. As the kids grew the car got small. My husband now uses it as a commuter. He drives about 110 miles per day round trip. As of now, we still get great mpg, and have had no major issues. I was informed by my mechanic on the last oil change that the timing cover seems to be leaking slightly, but he didn't feel it was of any major concern. We continue to follow the maintenance schedule to the T. I have down graded the "value" to a 3 star. Though we've had good luck with this car, this car does not hold it's value. We almost have it paid off, but are still WAY upside down on the book value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bought it as a commuter. Exactly what it is. Chesty Puller , 11/18/2015 1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 39 of 39 people found this review helpful So I bought this car as a commuter. Currently have 45,000 brutal miles on her. I drive 100 mile round trip to work over Donner Summit in the Sierra Nevada's of Northern California. (Ever heard of the Donner Party) It's a 5,000 foot elevation gain from my house to work. The car, during the very steep sections, noticeably struggles. About 4k rpm's during the steep sections. Fuel economy suffers also while driving up the summit. But, let's be realistic. I spent $13,500 out the door for this car. For the price, I am more than happy with its performance. I hate it when people compare a $13k car to some other $30k+ car. Fuel economy. I average 35mpg average. I also drive 75-80mph up a 40 mile, 5,000 foot elevation gain. So gas mileage gets murdered on the way (20mpg) up but averages like 60mpg on the way back. This car has some space. I am amazed, when I lay down the seats, how much money I can blow at Home Depot and fit all the goodies in the woman car that I drive. Realiability. I change the oil every 4,000 miles. That it literally all I have done besides some fresh new tires. Never had a single problem. Ever. Snow: I chain up when there is mandatory chain control, but if I don't have to, the car gets around great with the continental true contact tires I bought. I have owned a couple Nissans before and they have always been reliable. I have been impressed with this car as it has a tough daily drive and has not given me a single problem. Now at 80k miles. Still no problems. Now at 97k miles no problems.

Easy, cute and reliable! Northern California Mom , 10/01/2015 1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Our 2014 Versa Note has about 40k miles on it. We bought it used four months ago from a dealer; previously a rental. We were looking for an economical, comfortable, newer, fuel-sipping, around-town vehicle that I (a mother of kids in various after school activities) could safely do all of my driving around town in. The Versa Note has delivered. Sound system is very good, use of interior space is excellent, gas mileage is very good, and it it's own way it is really fun to drive. Pickup is slow, but that is to be expected with the CVT. Once you're rolling, there is plenty of power. For a sub-compact car, the inside feels great and modern. Back seat is huge for the size of the car, and both front and back seats accommodate surprisingly tall people without a problem. Plenty of leg room. And somehow, the rear hatch area accommodates gigantic loads of groceries. The split rear seat is handy if you need extra room for carrying a small bicycle, etc. Our German Shepherd even fits in the way back. An added unexpected bonus of driving such a small car is that when our whole family is in it, it is incredibly easy and nice to have a conversation among us all because we are all relatively close together. Also easy to clean, being so small! All in all we love it, but it is definitely not a luxury car, so don't expect the super smooth ride. And go for the SV model at least if you can, because who wants a newer car with manual roll-down windows? But coming from our 2000 Subaru which finally bit the dust, it feels great, modern, and a big improvement in many ways. It is a little bumpy and jerky on the road since it is so little, but you get used to that. Not uncomfortable at all, but it drives more like a small motorcycle or scooter than a gigantic luxury liner. For long trips it may not be the absolute most comfortable car out there, but for cruising mostly around town it has rocked (we have a minivan as our other car to use for camping and trips). Love to squeeze the Versa Note into those tight parking spaces that the big trucks pass right by :)

2014 72,000 Miles simple and functional Kerry , 09/05/2015 1.6 S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful This is a 2014 bought Jul 14. Did not want a CVT so the base model was only available. Basic operation no issues. Braking, accel, paint, tires, oil consumption (none), Radio, Dash indicators, visibility, fuel consumption 33-40, manual trans 5 spd, long trips great, steering, traction great in rain, cross wind in Tx good, internal room for 5, internal room for stuff surprising for a little car. Purpose of this car was for long trips (18000mi) thus 72K mi in 4 years. Main expense is oil and oil filters every 5K miles. Did have to replace 1 rear wheel bearing @65K miles. Tires replaced at 65K miles, should have replaced @60K. I use synthetic oil and Nissan oil filters. Car power is good enough and can get to 80+ ramping on freeway in Tx. Would like a 6 speed but 5 works. Need to rev to 5k rpm to get full power. Has coolant Temp indicator that I require. Few cars I checked still had a temp gauge. This car has seats that beat any other cars I have driven on long trips. Secret is the lumbar support, there is no adjustment, just the best seats for long trips. Can pack a lot in the back. Great leg room in back and can seat 3 adults in back. Baby seat attachment points for 3 seats in rear. Storage with back seat up is good for trip. I wish It had auto door locks, cruise, 14 gal gas tank, and arm rests both front seats. Average Mileage indicator over states and sometimes under states actual average mileage. The gas pedal is not positioned well for long distance but I can position my foot so it is fine. Cruise would take care of this. Driving experience has been great in town or on highway. In Tx, speed limits up to 85 no issue. Rpm is about 4200 at 85 and mileage drops to 30 or so but power is not an issue and tracks as well as any car I drive. One of my first trips was to Chicago and hit extreme rain storm on highway. We were 1 of the few cars driving with high winds, dumping rain, and hail. No problems. I was extremely surprised at the traction and stability, the traction control did not activate but it does work when needed, just rock solid steering and traction. Continental tires may be the reason. Around town is great with small turning radius, visibility, fuel 36+, and great AC. Mileage ranges 30 -40+. Speed and hills make a difference. Flat: 80 = 30-32, 75 = 33, 70 = 34, 65 = 35-36, 45 = 40 At times on flat road at 45 I got 40+ When I take it easy at 65 flat roads I get 36-38 mpg. I did not want CVT nor too much technology so decided on this car. It has hand crank windows but does have power outside mirrors. I have to remember to lock the rear hatch and would be nice if it was power lock. Glove box is good. Drink holders are functional but could be better especially holder in door. Would like a better spot for 2 cell phones. I use an inverter for 120V computer or cell phone power and works fine using 12V power port. At night, cannot see key ignition location with door closed. 72k+ miles This is a 'simple' car with AC that covers Tx. 105+ days, gets good gas mileage, long distance driving comfort, plenty rear leg and head room (6' 2), plenty of space for luggage or groceries, one maintenance issue rear bearing cost $100 and I replaced it, uses no oil, paint looks good, good traction, and tracks well in cross winds. Does not have a CVT and car computer is not impacted by outside hackers. Good little car.