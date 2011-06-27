Used 2005 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360/520 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
240 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61 in.
Length193.5 in.
Curb weight3432 lbs.
Gross weight4546 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume117.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Opulence Metallic
  • Onyx
  • Coral Sand Metallic
  • Majestic Blue Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Spirited Bronze Pearl
  • Winter Frost Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Cafe Latte
  • Frost
  • Black
  • Burnt Orange with Black
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/45R V tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
