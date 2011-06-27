Estimated values
2005 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,949
|$2,646
|$3,030
|Clean
|$1,744
|$2,371
|$2,715
|Average
|$1,332
|$1,821
|$2,085
|Rough
|$921
|$1,271
|$1,454
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,642
|$2,234
|$2,562
|Clean
|$1,469
|$2,002
|$2,296
|Average
|$1,122
|$1,538
|$1,763
|Rough
|$775
|$1,073
|$1,229
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,540
|$2,177
|$2,529
|Clean
|$1,377
|$1,951
|$2,265
|Average
|$1,052
|$1,498
|$1,739
|Rough
|$727
|$1,046
|$1,213